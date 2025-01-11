Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 11 (PTI) The three 800 MW units of phase 1 of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district will be commissioned by the end of this year, an official said.

The Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PVUNL, R K Singh on Friday said that the year 2025 would be a year of development and achievements for Jharkhand and Ramgarh as all three units of the phase-1 project with 2,400MW capacity would be commissioned by December 2025.

As per the MoU signed between NTPC and JBVNL, 85 per cent of power generated by PVUNL would be supplied to Jharkhand, which will likely to get over 2,000MW power from phase-1. An initiative has been taken for 2×800MW capacity power plant project in phase 2, he said.

"PVUNL feels happy to announce that three units of 800 MW each are to be commissioned by December 2025 while the first unit of 800MW capacity all set to be commissioned by the end of January, the second unit of same capacity in September 2025 and the third unit of equal capacity by December," Singh said.

"Work of Banhadi coal block in Latehar district is under progress as "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) has been procured from eight villages out of nine villages and we are working together with forest and environment department for green nod," Singh said, adding that PVUNL would get coal from Banhadi block for next three decade.

Talking about community development work, Ziaur Rehman, Head, Human Resources department, said PVUNL has carried out various community development works in sectors such as health, education, skill development, environment and infrastructure for communities worth ₹17 crore in last five years while ₹30 crore has been proposed for the community under CSR schemes.

According to the project plan, the JV company is set to develop the project in two phases - 2,400MW (3×800MW) in phase-1 and 1,600MW (2×800MW) in phase-2.