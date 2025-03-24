Quick timing, great hands, good vision: Hayden praises Dhoni after stumping of Suryakumar

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav during an IPL match here have left former Australian opener Matthew Hayden gushing about the former Indian captain's abilities, despite not being in his prime.

Dhoni, 43, is nearing the end of his career, having hung up his international boots five years ago and playing just as a player for the Chennai Super Kings after leading the team to five IPL titles.

However, Dhoni showcased his brilliance once again on Sunday when he whipped off the bails in an instant off Noor Ahmad's delivery, sending Suryakumar back to the pavilion.

"He (Dhoni) was on fire," Hayden, the former Australia batter and Dhoni's team-mate at CSK till 2010, said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out.

"I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. They're difficult when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman.

"Then the stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it."

The stumping of Suryakumar (29) was a crucial moment in the game as CSK broke a 51-run stand and eventually restricted Mumbai Indians to 155/9. CSK chased down the target with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare at Chepauk.

"The stumping from MSD (MS Dhoni) was out of the world," said Noor during the post-match presentation.

"It feels great to have someone like Mahi Bhai behind the stumps, it is a great support for me."

As per Star Sports, the stumping was executed in just 0.12 seconds.

Piyush Chawla, former India and CSK spinner, believes Dhoni must have practiced with Noor during pre-season camp to perfect the stumping.

"It does happen, it is a challenge if you have not kept against somebody," he said.

"But I'm sure in the camp, he must have kept a lot of balls because if he's keeping for somebody new, he especially takes that person to the stumps and says, you bowl a few balls.

