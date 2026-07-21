QX Global Group Appoints Vijay Pahuja as Group Chief Executive Officer

Long Ridge Equity Partners-backed finance, accounting and recruitment KPO leader appoints industry veteran Vijay Pahuja to lead its next phase of growth and transformation. Mumbai, India - QX Global Group, a sector-led, technology-enabled knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) company backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners, today announced the appointment of Vijay Pahuja as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Pom Chakravarti, who has led QX as Chief Executive Officer since 2024, will continue to serve on the QX Global Board and as a Senior Executive focused on strategic client relationships.

Vijay brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling service-led businesses at the intersection of deep domain expertise and AI-led transformation. He joins QX from Sutherland Global Services, where he led a portfolio of business verticals across financial services and insurance and built the insurance vertical into a market leader, pioneering agentic AI delivery at scale. Earlier, in senior leadership roles at WNS, Cognizant and IBM, he scaled global revenues multi-fold and built global delivery businesses spanning financial services, insurance and enterprise services.

QX Global Group delivers AI-powered finance, accounting, recruitment and industry-specific knowledge and transformation services to mid-market businesses across the US, UK and Europe. Founded in 2003, with 3,000+ professionals across India, the UK and the Americas, QX holds category leadership in the accounting, real estate and staffing sectors, built on specialist domain expertise and strong client retention, with fast-growing practices in insurance, hospitality, CPG & retail and manufacturing.

Pahuja inherits a strong AI foundation: an acceleration lab, agentic architecture, and purpose-built platforms already running in live client environments. His focus is on scaling what works, and on the outcomes clients can measure, from margin expansion to growth without a proportional increase in headcount. It rests on a simple division of labor: AI does the heavy lifting, and QX's professionals own the judgment and the result.

Abid Neemuchwala, Chairman of QX Global Group and former CEO of Wipro, said: “Vijay brings exactly the combination QX needs to take QX into its next chapter: commercial depth, operational discipline, and a clear-eyed view of how AI will reshape knowledge services.”

Angad Singh, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners, said: “QX has a strong foundation - outstanding delivery culture, long-standing client relationships, and a talented delivery team. Vijay's appointment signals our intent to accelerate the expansion of the platform by investing in technologies that make the services better, and scaling into categories where QX has the right to lead.”

Vijay Pahuja said: “QX has built a genuine leadership position serving the mid-market - the businesses that power the global economy - through long-standing client relationships and a team with real expertise across finance, accounting, recruitment and complex knowledge services. My focus is to take that foundation further: go deeper into the sectors we know, put AI-led transformation into the hands of our people, and deliver outcomes our clients can measure in their growth, their margins, and their capacity to compete.”

About QX Global Group QX Global Group is a sector-led, technology-enabled knowledge process outsourcing business serving clients across the US, UK and Europe. With 3,000+ professionals across India, UK and the Americas, QX delivers finance, accounting and recruitment solutions to mid-market clients, with deep specialization in accounting firms, real estate and staffing, and fast-growing capabilities across Insurance broking, hospitality, CPG & retail and manufacturing. Its management consulting and advisory arm, Chazey Partners, adds end-to-end business transformation, shared services and intelligent automation expertise. Backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners, QX is building the next generation of finance and recruitment intelligence capabilities for the middle market. For more information on QX Global Group, please visit www.qxglobalgroup.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.7 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.

Media Contact Details Vishal Kurani, (VP, Marketing), QX Global Group, vishal.kurani@qxglobalgroup.com