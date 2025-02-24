Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Railways will achieve 100 per cent electrification in the next fiscal year and is making rapid progress in the usage of renewable energy as well, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

In a virtual address at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 after the signing of a power purchase agreement with the state, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said the government has set a target of making railways net zero by 2030.

As of date, over 97 per cent electrification of Railways has been achieved and by FY 2025-26, it will achieve 100 per cent electrification, he added.

On drawing power from renewable energy sources, the minister said 1,500 MW or 1.5 GW capacity has already been tied to be supplied to Railways as of date.

"The 170 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Madhya Pradesh today is an important step in this direction," he added.

The PPA has been signed between Railways, Waree Energies and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

The minister assured that Railways is ready to purchase from MP whatever renewable power it can generate provided supplies are stable.

He said, "If Madhya Pradesh can set up nuclear power plants too, Railways is ready to buy. We are interested in wind power as well."

Vaishnaw asserted that Railways is also open to sign PPA with other states on similar models signed with Madhya Pradesh for renewable energy supplies.

He stated that MP has received a record railway budget of ₹14,745 crore for 2025-26.

Before 2014, the rate of construction of railway lines in MP used to be only 29-30 km annually, he said, adding that this has now increased to 223 km per year now.

"The speed of work has increased by 7.5 times and the fund has been increased by 23 times," Vaishnaw said.

The minister also highlighted several newly sanctioned rail projects in the state while sharing updates on the progress of the ongoing projects.