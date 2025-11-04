Raipur to host National Supercross 2025; state pairs event with road-safety campaign

In the build-up to the MRF National Supercross at Budhapara on Nov 8–9, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged riders to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

Chhattisgarh will host the MRF National Supercross Bike Racing Championship 2025 at Raipur’s Budhapara Outdoor Stadium on November 8–9, as part of the state’s silver-jubilee (Rajat Jayanti) calendar.

In the run-up to the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted road safety, asking two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, follow traffic rules and avoid racing on public roads. The administration is positioning the championship as a formal platform for motorsport while reinforcing safe-riding norms.

The meet is being organised by the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association. Association president Ujjwal Deepak said the objective is to provide a structured setting for riders and to foreground safety standards.

According to the organisers, racing will take place on a purpose-built supercross track inside the stadium rather than on public roads. They added that the layout has been prepared to meet national safety requirements for the discipline.

The two-day schedule will feature multiple racing classes across heats and finals. Participation is expected from leading riders from across India, with MRF as a supporting partner.

Officials said the championship is one of several large public events programmed for the silver-jubilee year. The state’s messaging around the meet will focus on helmet use, compliance with traffic regulations and discouraging street racing.

