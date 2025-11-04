Raipur to host National Supercross 2025; state pairs event with road-safety campaign

Chhattisgarh will host the MRF National Supercross Bike Racing Championship 2025 at Raipur’s Budhapara Outdoor Stadium on November 8–9, as part of the state’s silver-jubilee (Rajat Jayanti) calendar.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted road safety, asking two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, follow traffic rules and avoid racing on public roads. The administration is positioning the championship as a formal platform for motorsport while reinforcing safe-riding norms.

The meet is being organised by the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association. Association president Ujjwal Deepak said the objective is to provide a structured setting for riders and to foreground safety standards.

According to the organisers, racing will take place on a purpose-built supercross track inside the stadium rather than on public roads. They added that the layout has been prepared to meet national safety requirements for the discipline.

The two-day schedule will feature multiple racing classes across heats and finals. Participation is expected from leading riders from across India, with MRF as a supporting partner.

Advertisement