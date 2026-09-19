Ranbir Kapoors Ramayana will be something never seen before, says Soni Razdan

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Soni Razdan says Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana", starring her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, will be a cinematic experience unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, "Ramayana" has been mounted as an ambitious global-scale adaptation, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Hans Zimmer and Grammy-winning composer James Newton Howard attached to the music.

It features Kapoor, who is married to Razdan's daughter Alia Bhatt, as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic journey. An experience and something which we've not seen before. So that is, I think, what came to me from the trailer. It looks like it's going to take us places we haven't been before. I think for me, that's the most exciting part of it," Razdan told PTI in an interview.

The 69-year-old actor will be seen next in slice of life film "Om Ka Hari".

Her co-actor and producer of the film Anshuman Jha said the trailer of "Ramayana" was "spectacular".

"I think our history is very strong... I think it's imperative. Mahabharata and Ramayan are part of our history… I think doing it at that scale, and with that sort of glorification is beautiful. I personally feel and I'm really looking forward to the picture," he said.

Directed by Harish Vyas, "Om Ka Hari" also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ayesha Kapoor in a pivotal roles.