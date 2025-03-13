Rangsons Aerospace Raises ₹300 Crore to Scale Operations and Drive Strategic Growth

Bengaluru– March 13, 2025 – Rangsons Aerospace, a leading product technology firm for aerospace, defense and homeland security has announced today that it has secured an investment of ₹300 crore (USD 36.5 Million) towards expanding its operational capacity to address the increasing demand for its Products and Solutions for the commercial and military aviation markets globally, and drive growth into new business areas through strategic acquisitions. This funding round was led by ValueQuest Investment Advisors and had Anand Rathi Advisors as the financial advisor for the transaction.

This investment in Rangsons Aerospace marks the first addition to the portfolio construction for ValueQuest Tristar Fund, a Category II AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) focused on thematic sector investments. With deep niche expertise in these industries, ValueQuest believes the tailwinds in these sectors will drive long-term, decadal growth, making it an opportune time to launch this thematic fund.

Mr. Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace said, “We are excited about this fund raise from ValueQuest. It will help accelerate our expansion plans and enhance our ability to serve the growing demands of the aerospace and defense sectors”. He further added, “This investment fuels our vision of expanding into global markets and advancing aerospace innovation. One of our goals is to capture a significant share of the ₹20,000 crore fluid-conveyance system market while continuing to develop world-class solutions for India’s Ministry of Defence and international partners.”

Mr. Aniket Dharamshi, Fund Manager, VQ Tristar, added, “The team at Rangsons has built a promising business and we are confident in their ability to continue scaling. We are excited to partner with them on their growth journey and support their vision of becoming a leader in aerospace and defense solutions.” Additionally, Mr. Ravi Dharamshi, Founder & CIO, ValueQuest, stated “Tristar is specifically designed to capitalize on the long-term growth potential in sectors like defense, aerospace, and precision engineering. With our deep sector specific expertise, we are well-positioned to identify and partner with breakthrough entrepreneurs like Pavan and his team at Rangsons to create long-term value.”

Mr. Sachin Mehta, Director, Anand Rathi Investment Banking, added: “We are honoured to partner with Rangsons Aerospace, part of the prestigious NR Group, and grateful to Pavan for this opportunity. This marks our fourth transaction in the burgeoning Indian aerospace sector and our second with ValueQuest. We look forward to supporting the sector’s growth with our expertise and deep industry knowledge.”

About Rangsons Aerospace: Rangsons Aerospace is part of NR Group, a 75 year old diversified business group based in Mysore. Rangsons Aerospace is one of India’s leading Product Technology Solutions companies. It has three world class facilities across Bangalore and Mysore. It’s product lines include Satellite Communications systems, Airborne Thermal management and Fluid distribution solutions. Rangsons is a Tier 1 partner to global aerospace majors such as Boeing, GE, Honeywell among others. It also supplies several critical systems to Indian majors such as ISRO, Indian Navy, HAL and others. Rangsons Aerospace is dedicated to leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions that will help in achieving our India’s goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

About ValueQuest Investment Advisors ValueQuest Investment Advisors is an alternate asset management company straddling both Public and Private Equities. With more than $2 Billion of Assets under management, VQ has been at the forefront of identifying thematic investment opportunities such as energy transition, aerospace and defence. ValueQuest Tristar Fund is a sector-focused fund designed to invest in high-growth sectors such as Aerospace, Defense, Precision Engineering, and Energy Transition.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.