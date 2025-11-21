Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Launch on Flipkart: A New Era of Wearable Intelligence Begins

Ray-Ban’s iconic eyewear just received an upgrade. The new Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses, launched on 21st November on Flipkart, blend Ray-Ban’s timeless design with Meta’s AI technology, creating a practical lifestyle wearable. These glasses bring intelligence, creativity, hands-free convenience and immersive audio together in a form factor that looks and feels like classic Ray-Ban eyewear.

Available at a special launch price starting from ₹22,900*, along with additional bank offers and No Cost EMI options for 6, 9 and 12 months, these glasses aim to redefine how users interact with the world around them.

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses

Meta AI Assistant for Hands-Free Interaction The highlight of the device is the built-in Meta AI assistant, enabling users to access information, perform tasks and stay connected through voice commands. Whether you’re asking for directions, searching for information, or generating on-the-go ideas, the assistant adds a hands-free layer of support that feels almost futuristic.

Voice-Activated Photos and Videos The Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses allow users to take photos and videos with their voice or a tap on the glasses. This makes them suitable for vlogs, travel, outdoor activities, creative content, and moments when your hands are busy. The camera is well integrated into the frame, designed for quick, intuitive capturing without breaking immersion.

Livestreaming and Real-Time Sharing For creators, these glasses offer direct livestreaming and instant sharing. You can broadcast your perspective in real time without needing to hold a phone or camera. This allows for immersive, first-person content creation, making the device appealing to vloggers, influencers, and digital storytellers.

Live Translation for a Smarter Worldview Another capability is live translation, which helps break language barriers during travel, shopping, or conversations. The AI processes and translates speech instantly, enabling seamless communication between languages. This feature makes the glasses a suitable companion for globetrotters and multicultural work environments.

Open-Ear Audio for Calls and Music The glasses include open-ear audio with discreet directional speakers, allowing users to listen to music, take calls, or hear notifications without plugging their ears. The audio is balanced to remain private to the wearer, making it ideal for commuting, working, or moving through public spaces while staying aware of surroundings.

Iconic Ray-Ban Design Meets Meta’s Smart Tech Despite the additional hardware, the glasses retain Ray-Ban’s signature aesthetics. Sleek, lightweight, comfortable to wear, and crafted with attention to detail. The integration of Meta’s AI technology is almost invisible at first glance, keeping the glasses simple enough for everyday use while adding a layer of functionality.

Launch Price and Availability The Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses are available on Flipkart at a launch price starting from ₹22,900*, along with additional bank offers and No Cost EMI options for 6.9 & 12 months.

With their blend of design and smart features, they represent a step forward in wearable tech-bringing together fashion, functionality, and AI-powered intelligence in an everyday form