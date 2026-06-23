RBI FCNR(B) Swap Window 2026: What NRIs Need to Know

RBI FCNR(B) Swap Window 2026: Why NRIs Are Revisiting Foreign Currency Deposits Foreign currency deposits in India have acquired a sudden, and rather practical, relevance for NRI Non-Resident Indians . The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened a special US Dollar-Rupee swap facility for eligible Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits mobilised by banks for 3 years to 5 years. The announcement may sound like something meant only for treasury desks, but its effect can travel to the depositor's table too.

The reason is simple enough. When banks raise foreign currency deposits, they also have to manage the currency risk attached to those funds. That management normally has a cost. RBI's special window reduces that cost for eligible deposits, which can give banks more room to offer attractive rates to NRIs. The deposit, however, remains a bank deposit. RBI is not directly taking deposits from individuals.

What Has Changed With FCNR(B) Deposits RBI's June 2026 circular allows eligible banks to use a swap facility for fresh FCNR deposits mobilised for a minimum tenure of 3 years and a maximum tenure of 5 years. The deposits may be raised in any freely convertible currency, but the swap with RBI is available in US dollars only.

The facility applies to deposits mobilised between 8 June 2026 and 30 September 2026. The swap window itself remains open up to 16 October 2026. Deposits covered under this framework carry a 1-year lock-in. Banks may allow premature withdrawal after that period based on their internal policy, but the swap arranged with RBI cannot be cancelled.

Feature What NRIs Should Note Deposit type Foreign currency term deposit. Eligible special-window tenure 3 years to 5 years. Lock-in 1 year for deposits covered under the RBI window. Who sets the customer rate The bank, within the applicable RBI framework. Currency risk at maturity Lower rupee conversion risk because the deposit is maintained in foreign currency. Repatriation Principal and interest are generally fully repatriable, subject to applicable rules.

How FCNR(B) Deposits Work An FCNR(B) deposit is a term deposit held in a permitted foreign currency by an eligible non-resident customer. The money is not converted into Indian rupees for deposit purposes. At maturity, the principal and interest are payable in the same foreign currency.

This is why FCNR(B) deposits are often considered by NRIs who earn, save or plan future expenses in a foreign currency. If the money is in dollars and the future use is also in dollars, converting into rupees merely to earn a deposit return may feel unnecessary. An FCNR(B) deposit keeps the currency position cleaner.

Why The Swap Window Can Affect Rates In a normal market setting, a bank raising foreign currency deposits has to think about more than the interest rate paid to the depositor. It must also think about hedging, liquidity and the cost of using those funds. RBI's window changes this arithmetic for eligible 3-year to 5-year deposits. By offering an at-par swap arrangement to banks, RBI effectively lowers the currency-management burden linked to such deposits.

That is why several banks have revised FCNR(B) deposit rates after the announcement. Still, the rate offered to an NRI will depend on the bank, currency, deposit amount and tenure. A headline saying that NRIs can earn a high dollar rate is not enough. The offer needs to be read against the exact deposit terms.

The Conditions NRIs Should Read Closely The 1-Year Lock-In The lock-in is central. Deposits covered under the RBI swap window must remain in place for at least 1 year. If there is any chance that the funds may be required quickly, the rate should not be the only point of comparison.

Premature Withdrawal After The Lock-In After the first year, premature withdrawal may be permitted by the bank, depending on its policy. The effective return can change if the bank applies a lower interest rate for the actual period of holding or charges a premature withdrawal penalty.

Tax Outside India FCNR(B) interest is generally exempt from income tax in India for eligible non-resident depositors. That does not automatically settle the tax question in the country where the NRI lives. A US resident, for example, may have different reporting and tax obligations from someone based in the Gulf or Singapore.

FCNR(B) Deposit Or NRE Fixed Deposit Many NRIs compare FCNR(B) deposits with NRE fixed deposits (Non-Resident External). Both can be useful, but they solve slightly different problems.

Factor FCNR(B) Deposit NRE Fixed Deposit Currency Foreign currency. Indian rupees. Exchange-rate exposure No rupee conversion risk at maturity if funds are used in the same foreign currency. Rupee movement matters if maturity proceeds are later converted into foreign currency. Typical use case Useful when funds are already in foreign currency or may be needed abroad later. Useful when the NRI is comfortable holding rupee deposits in India. Repatriation Generally fully repatriable. Generally fully repatriable.

What NRIs Should Compare Across Banks The better approach is to compare deposit offers like careful spreadsheets, not like a race to the tallest rate. A slightly higher rate can lose its shine if the currency, lock-in, withdrawal rules or tax position do not suit the depositor.

The exact rate for the selected currency, amount and tenure.

Whether the deposit is being booked under the RBI swap-window terms.

The minimum deposit amount and eligible customer category.

The treatment of premature withdrawal after 1 year.

Whether any declaration or maturity instruction is required.

The interest payout or reinvestment option.

Tax reporting in the country of residence.

Repatriation instructions and maturity currency. How To Read The Opportunity Sensibly The RBI window has made FCNR(B) deposits more interesting, especially for NRIs who can commit funds for 3 years to 5 years and prefer to keep money in foreign currency. But the product is still a deposit with rules. It has a tenure. It has a lock-in. It may have premature withdrawal conditions. It also sits inside the broader financial life of the depositor, where liquidity and tax treatment can matter as much as the annual rate.

For NRIs comparing current bank offerings, Kotak Mahindra Bank's FCNR(B) deposit page can also be reviewed for current rates, available currencies and booking terms. This should be done along with the depositor's own liquidity needs and tax position in the country of residence.