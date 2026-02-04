RCB eye second crown, DC aim to break jinx as WPL set for thrilling finale

Vadodara, Feb 4 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana will have the opportunity to lead her side to parity with Mumbai Indians in terms of success in the Women's Premier League, while Delhi Capitals will look to break their final jinx

when tournament's two most entertaining sides take on each other in the summit clash here on Thursday.

Former champions RCB have enjoyed a dream run this season, repeatedly showing the ability to step up and bounce back when the chips are down. That resilience helped them create history by beginning their campaign with five consecutive wins, becoming the first WPL team to do so.

Adding to that, one or two players from within the group have consistently taken their game to the next level when required, a pattern that has emerged with monotonous regularity this season.

If Australian stalwart Grace Harris' blazing 75 against UP Warriorz in the previous match -- after a topsy-turvy season -- set the tone for an emphatic eight-wicket win, then little-known Gautami Naik's 73 against Gujarat Giants proved pivotal in a commanding 61-run victory for the 2024 champions, who will be aiming for a second title to draw level with Mumbai Indians.

Although RCB batters -- including Mandhana, Harris, Georgia Voll and Richa Ghosh -- have lacked consistency this season, isolated but timely contributions have proved decisive. Pace bowlers Nadine de Klerk and Sayali Satghare have delivered when it has mattered most.

South African Nadine de Klerk is currently the third-highest wicket-taker this season with 15 scalps from eight matches, including a best of 4 for 22, making her a potential game-changer in the final. Shreyanka Patil adds spin heft to the attack, a factor that was on full display in the decimation of Gujarat Giants, where she returned a five-wicket haul.

A well-rounded squad that can rise at crucial moments is the hallmark of Mandhana's side, and she will be hoping a few more players to step up in the title clash to see off the challenge from Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals, under new skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, are eager for a maiden title after finishing runners-up in all three previous editions of the WPL.

Delhi Capitals have relied on the strength of their formidable bowling lineup, with pacers Chinelle Henry and Nandani Sharma making their presence felt with the new ball.

Nandani, who could stake a claim for an India berth after taking 16 wickets this season to emerge the second-highest wicket-taker, has been the standout performer with several breakthrough spells.

On the batting front, Delhi Capitals' lineup has also begun to click. Lizelle Lee made a useful contribution at the top in the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants, while Shafali Verma managed to put her iffy form behind to forge a half-century partnership with the South African.

Reliable top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt has provided the stability the side needed throughout the season.

With both their batting and bowling heavily influenced by South African players, the Capitals have benefited from a tight-knit core that has played together for several years, fostering strong camaraderie and resilience in high-pressure situations.

That strong bond could prove crucial for Delhi Capitals as they aim to break their jinx and win the WPL title on their fourth attempt, guided by their new and charismatic skipper Rodrigues, who is poised for a big innings after a relatively subdued season.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(wk), Lucy Hamilton, Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana, Laura Wolvaardt.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(wk), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Shreyanka Patil, Kumar Prathyoosha, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Linsey Smith, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav.

Match starts at 7:30pm.