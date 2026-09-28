Ready-to-drink protein shakes in India: What should you know?

Getting enough protein need not be as tedious as planning and prepping a protein rich meal. It can be as easy as a ready-to-drink shake. Consumers today can choose from a range of protein formats depending on their preferences and lifestyle. For people with busy routines, ready-to-drink protein shakes can offer another convenient way to include protein during the day. Ready-to-drink protein shakes are pre-prepared and can be consumed directly from the pack, making them an option for those looking for protein on the go. As people explore different ways to include protein in their daily routine, ready-to-drink protein shakes in India are one of the formats available. However, convenience is only one factor to consider when choosing a protein product.

• What is a ready-to-drink protein shake? A ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake is a protein-containing beverage that comes pre-prepared and ready to consume. T

There is no measuring, mixing or shaker required.

You open the pack and drink it, which makes the format convenient.

A portable protein shake may be especially useful on days when regular meal routines are disrupted.

• Are ready-to-drink protein shakes only for people who exercise? No. Protein is not only for people who go to the gym or are trying to build muscle. It provides amino acids that the body uses for muscle maintenance, repair, and everyday functioning.

Your individual protein needs depend on factors such as body weight, diet, activity levels, and health. While people who exercise regularly may pay closer attention to their protein intake, protein remains an important nutrient throughout life.

A ready-to-drink protein shake can be one of several ways to include protein in the diet, particularly for people looking for a convenient option during busy days.

• What should you look for in an RTD protein drink? The amount of protein is an obvious place to start, but it does not need to be the only thing you look at.

Check the protein source, serving size, overall ingredients, and how the drink fits into the rest of your diet. Protein quality can matter too. A complete protein provides all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

When comparing protein drinks in India, it can be helpful to review the complete nutritional information and ingredient list rather than focusing on protein content alone.

• Where does Horlicks Protein fit in? Ready-to-drink shakes are not the only way to make protein more convenient.

Protein powders can also be an option for people who prefer flexibility in how they prepare and consume their protein.

Horlicks Protein uses fermented yeast protein, a complete protein source that provides all nine essential amino acids and delivers 24 g of protein per serve. It has a PDCAAS score of 1.0, the highest possible score on this measure of protein quality. The formulation also includes 4 g of prebiotic fibre, which helps support gut health.

Horlicks Protein is a powder rather than a ready-to-drink shake, so the format is different. But single serve Horlicks Protein sachets can make it easier to carry a measured serving and prepare your protein drink when you need it.

• When can a portable protein option be useful? Convenience is one of the main reasons

someone might choose a portable protein option, whether that is a ready-to-drink shake or a single-serve protein powder sachet.

There may be days when breakfast is rushed, work runs longer than expected, you are travelling, or preparing your usual meal is simply not practical. Having a protein option with you can make it easier to keep protein part of the day.

However, portable protein products are not intended to replace a balanced diet. Everyday foods such as eggs, dairy, fish, meat, legumes, nuts and seeds can all contribute to protein intake and remain important components of a healthy eating pattern.

• Is ready-to-drink better than protein powder? Both formats can make it easier to include protein in the diet, but they may suit different preferences and situations. A ready-to-drink (RTD) shake comes pre-prepared and can be consumed straight from the pack, which may be convenient when you are on the go. Protein powders require preparation before consumption but can offer flexibility in how and when they are used.

Single-serve Horlicks Protein sachets can also provide a portable option for those who prefer a protein powder format without carrying a larger container.

Ultimately, the choice between a ready-to-drink shake and a protein powder depends on individual preferences, lifestyle and nutritional needs, rather than one format being inherently better than the other.

• How can you make protein easier to include? Getting enough protein does not have to mean completely changing the way you eat.

A balanced diet that includes protein-rich foods can help contribute to your protein intake, while convenient options may also have a place depending on individual preferences and routines.

Whether that means a protein-rich meal, a ready-to-drink shake, or Horlicks Protein that you mix when needed, the aim is to choose an option that fits naturally into your day.

Protein powders can offer another practical format, especially when available in single serve sachets.

Protein is one part of a broader healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

The most useful option is one that fits your routine and helps you consistently meet your nutritional needs.

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication