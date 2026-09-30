Regents of California Univ sells nearly 1 pc stake in 360 ONE WAM for ₹374 crore

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Regents of the University of California sold a nearly 1 per cent stake in 360 ONE WAM for over ₹374 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

The Regents of the University of California is the governing board of the University of California (UC) system.

According to bulk deal data on the BSE, the investor offloaded 36.33 lakh shares, representing a 0.89 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based wealth and asset management company, 360 ONE WAM, at an average price of ₹1,030.08 apiece.

The transaction fetched ₹374.31 crore, reducing the Regents of the University of California's holding in 360 ONE WAM to 1 per cent from 1.87 per cent.

The buyers could not be identified from the exchange data.

Shares of 360 ONE slipped 1.2 per cent to close at ₹1,033 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II sold 11.02 lakh shares or a 2.4 per cent stake in Capital Small Finance Bank for ₹31 crore.

The shares changed hands at an average price of ₹280 apiece, valuing the transaction at ₹30.87 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II held a 2.52 per cent stake in the Jalandhar-based bank.

US-based Fidelity International bought 11.02 lakh shares at the same price.

Oman India Joint Investment Fund II is an affiliate of Mumbai-based private equity investment firm Oman India Joint Investment Fund, which is promoted by Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India.