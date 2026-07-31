Reimagining Cooperative Banking: From Community Trust to Digital Excellence

India’s cooperative banking sector represents one of the world’s largest and most deeply rooted community-based financial networks. Of the nearly 1,950 banks operating nationally, more than 90 per cent—1,843 institutions—are cooperative banks. Spread across all 34 States and Union Territories, this network comprises 34 State Cooperative Banks (StCBs), 352 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and 1,457 Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs).

Its scale is striking: cooperative banks serve more than 22 crore customer accounts, hold deposits of approximately ₹13 lakh crore and have an outstanding lending portfolio of around ₹10.5 lakh crore. They also account for nearly 42 per cent of the country’s Kisan Credit Card accounts—about 3.3 crore accounts—underlining their critical role in providing timely and affordable institutional credit to farmers.

Built on mutual assistance, democratic participation and community development, cooperative banks have earned the trust of farmers, artisans, small entrepreneurs, women and low-income households. Their strength lies in their local roots and member-centric character. Embedded in the communities they serve, they understand local economic conditions and have long supported agriculture and allied activities, micro and small enterprises, local savings mobilisation and last-mile financial inclusion.

Despite this reach, the sector faced persistent structural, regulatory, technological and operational constraints. Since 2004, no new licences were issued to UCBs, while restrictive exposure norms, limited avenues for business diversification and high compliance costs constrained their growth. More than 800 Tier-1 UCBs have deposits below ₹100 crore. Their small and fragmented scale weakened bargaining power and made affordable, secure and modern technology difficult to access. Dependence on multiple local Core Banking Solution vendors led to higher costs, uneven capabilities and greater exposure to cyber fraud.

Rural Cooperative Banks faced similar difficulties: restrictive exposure norms, limited product diversification, governance and capacity gaps, and rising cybersecurity risks. Persistent financial imbalances at the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) level, weak accounting systems, inadequate transparency and dependence on manual processes affected the balance sheets of DCCBs, eroding net worth and causing losses in several cases. Limited mobilisation of low-cost Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits increased dependence on NABARD refinance, reduced operational flexibility and weakened the share of cooperative banks in ground-level agricultural credit.

The establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation on 6 July 2021, under the leadership of Shri Amit Shah as India’s first Minister for Cooperation, marked a decisive turning point. Guided by “Sahakar se Samriddhi”, the Ministry began a sustained effort to build a modern, resilient, technology-driven and competitive cooperative banking ecosystem. Consultations with cooperative banks, State Governments, RBI, NABARD, the Department of Financial Services and other stakeholders helped identify practical solutions to long-standing challenges. Continuous engagement with States and Union Territories, regular reviews and coordination have since accelerated reform, digitalisation and institutional convergence.

A landmark intervention has been the creation of dedicated technology umbrella organisations for Urban and Rural Cooperative Banks.

For the Urban Cooperative Banking sector, the Ministry facilitated the establishment of the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC) as a sector-owned institution. More than 550 UCBs have become its equity shareholders, together representing nearly three-fourths of the sector’s total deposits. The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), under the Ministry of Cooperation, is also a major equity partner.

NUCFDC is designed as more than a common technology provider. It has begun delivering around 17 services covering shared digital banking infrastructure, payment solutions, cybersecurity, business development, financial products, risk mitigation and capacity building. More than 600 UCBs are already availing themselves of these services. This shared platform is especially important for smaller UCBs that lack the scale to access secure and affordable modern banking technology. NUCFDC is also proposed to evolve into a Self-Regulatory Organisation under RBI’s framework, serving as an institutional bridge between the regulator and the sector while strengthening governance, compliance, risk management and supervision.

For Rural Cooperative Banks, the Ministry, with NABARD and NCDC, facilitated the establishment of Sahakar Sarathi Private Limited (SSPL) as the Information Technology Umbrella Organisation under RBI’s approval framework. NABARD, NCDC and Rural Cooperative Banks have collectively committed equity capital of approximately ₹1,000 crore, making SSPL one of the largest sector-led technology initiatives in cooperative banking. All 34 State Cooperative Banks have become equity shareholders, while onboarding of DCCBs is underway.

SSPL provides 15 uniform, secure and scalable technology-enabled services, including modern payment systems and digital banking solutions. Around 300 Rural Cooperative Banks are already using these services. Crucially, SSPL will connect State Cooperative Banks and DCCBs with the nationwide network of computerised PACS operating on Enterprise Resource Planning platforms. This will create an end-to-end digital ecosystem from PACS at the grassroots to NABARD at the apex, improving transparency, enabling real-time monitoring, identifying financial imbalances early, reducing operational irregularities and strengthening governance throughout the cooperative credit structure.

Together, NUCFDC and SSPL signal a fundamental shift. Technology, once a major constraint, is becoming the principal driver of cooperative banking reform. Common platforms, stronger cybersecurity, standardised services and modern payment infrastructure will enable cooperative-bank customers to receive services comparable to those offered by commercial banks, without diluting the cooperative identity of these institutions.

The Ministry has also strengthened the financial base of Rural Cooperative Banks through the flagship “Cooperation among Cooperatives” campaign. First piloted in Panchmahal and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and later expanded across the State, the initiative demonstrated institutional convergence. In about two years, Rural Cooperative Banks in Gujarat mobilised more than ₹21,000 crore in additional deposits and opened over 32 lakh new deposit accounts. Around 12,000 primary dairy cooperative societies became Business Correspondents through Micro-ATMs, banking services reached nearly all Gram Panchayats through branches, ATMs and Micro-ATMs, and approximately 14 lakh RuPay Kisan Credit Cards were distributed.

These outcomes show that cooperative institutions can channel their financial resources into cooperative banks, mobilise low-cost CASA deposits, expand lending capacity, strengthen balance sheets and regain market share in rural credit. Encouraged by the results, the Ministry is progressively extending the campaign to other States.

Complementing these reforms are initiatives to improve cybersecurity preparedness in accordance with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) norms, promote the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, expand doorstep banking, diversify business, build institutional capacity and strengthen governance. NABARD continues to provide policy support, refinance, technical guidance and capacity building, while RBI’s constructive engagement has facilitated technological upgradation, stronger prudential standards, better governance and improved risk management.

Cooperative banks now stand at a defining moment. Stronger governance, transparency, cybersecurity and service delivery are building confidence among customers, members and shareholders. At the same time, “Cooperation among Cooperatives” is being institutionalised as deposits and financial resources of cooperative societies are increasingly channelled into cooperative banks. This keeps resources within the cooperative ecosystem, expands the sector’s deposit base, improves lending and service capacity, and increases transaction volumes.

With their extensive reach, deep community trust and enduring cooperative ethos, cooperative banks are uniquely positioned to strengthen rural and urban credit delivery, deepen financial inclusion and empower local economies. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, these institutions will remain a pillar of the financial system—translating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahakar se Samriddhi” into tangible and inclusive progress for communities across the country.