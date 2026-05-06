Reimagining Smart Living: How Robots Are Transforming Indian Homes

If there’s one thing Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising, it’s comfort. From quick e-commerce deliveries to on-demand household services, there’s a visible shift towards making everyday life more efficient.

As the corporate grind increases, especially in metro cities like Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore, families are increasingly leaning on convenience to keep their homes in order. On top of that, rising pollution and the realities of urban living can make keeping a clean home a constant hassle for young bachelors and middle-class families. That’s where smart home technology comes in.

The trend is not entirely new. Over the past few decades, technology has steadily integrated into daily life: dishwashers are finding their place in Indian kitchens, and washing machines have long been a staple in Indian homes. The next phase of this evolution is more autonomous, freeing up time and energy for consumers as compact devices take over routine household chores in the background.

A new generation of compact cleaning tools is being designed to navigate the realities of Indian homes—tight corners, low furniture, and those often-overlooked spaces that tend to collect the most dust.

Among those aiming to reimagine home cleaning through automation is ECOVACS Robotics, a global player in home service robotics that seamlessly integrates into everyday life and encourages customers to Live Smart. Enjoy Life.

For many of our users worldwide, time is the ultimate currency. Comfort is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Indian households are no different, and we are witnessing a clear shift in how consumers are adopting technology to work smarter at home. We aim to be seen as a partner rather than an add-on, and our innovations reflect this,” said Chua Han Xiong, Head of Sales, South-east Asia and South Asia , ECOVACS Robotics.

“My home is my sacred space. It’s where I eat, rest, and recharge, so keeping it clean really matters to me. There’s nothing better than coming home to a clean, fresh home after a long day. That’s where my ECOVACS robotic cleaners come in. On days I have packed schedules and tight deadlines, the N50 Pro Omni and WINBOT series of cleaners get the job done – all in the background barely making any noise. It navigates around furniture, adapts to different floor types, and even reaches those tricky corners, all without me having to step in and supervise. And the best part? I don’t even have to be home. With remote access, I can leave the house confidently, knowing that by the time I return, everything will be clean. Now, I get to enjoy a clean, comfortable space without adding one more thing to my to-do list,” an IT professional living in Bangalore said.

Xiong added, “Our users understand that ease is not simply about doing less. It is about easing the mind and letting go of mental burdens. Our goal is to create technology that quietly supports daily life.”

Intelligent Innovative Systems for Indian Households Founded in 2006, ECOVACS has built a diverse portfolio of products. Its DEEBOT line of robotic vacuum cleaners and WINBOT range of robotic window cleaners are supported by a vertically integrated supply chain and independently developed technologies spanning batteries, artificial intelligence, motors and transmission components.

With strict quality testing and strong investments in research and innovation, ECOVACS has built a manufacturing capacity of 10 million units per year, supported by an end-to-end quality control process that enables tailor-made offerings for local market needs. In 2024, the company invested US$123 million (approximately $156 million) in research and development (R&D) to enhance the intelligence and reliability of its service robots. With more than 2,500 patents granted globally and over 1,470 additional patents under review, ECOVACS serves more than 38 million families across nearly 180 markets, aiming to make intelligent service robotics more accessible and reliable worldwide.

“Created for ease, ECOVACS appliances are built to help customers focus on what truly matters. Whether it’s carving out time for family, staying ahead of deadlines, or hosting friends at home, ECOVACS works quietly in the background, always in your corner.”

For more information, visit https://ecovacsindia.in/ or explore ECOVACS products on its official Amazon page.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.