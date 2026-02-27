Reimagining the future of merchant payments with UPI NXT by PayU and Mindgate

For years, Indian merchants have been passive participants in the country’s growing UPI economy, as they were often left to manage fragmented integrations and third-party dependencies. In the present UPI market, PayU is now providing businesses with the direct technical architecture needed to run their own UPI ecosystems.

Enter TPAP NXT, the latest solution from PayU-Mindgate. By building upon its strategic investment in Mindgate Solutions, PayU is shifting the power dynamic, and merchants no longer have to rely on external apps to facilitate their UPI ambitions. They can now integrate Mindgate’s enterprise-grade stack – the same technology that powers high-volume transactions for some of India’s largest players – directly into their own platforms.

Following PayU’s strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Mindgate Solutions, the duo is redefining what it means to be a UPI-enabled business in India by offering a scalable, customisable and certified product stack for merchants.

The shift from complex integrations to ‘Plug and Play’ For the uninitiated, becoming a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) can be a daunting task in a country like India from a regulatory standpoint. Traditionally, an app wanting to offer UPI capabilities would need to navigate a rigorous application process with regulating authorities, find a sponsor bank and undergo intensive technical due diligence. PayU’s TPAP NXT changes this trajectory by leveraging Mindgate’s enterprise-grade solutions to wade through this complex landscape for its partners.

“UPI isn’t just a payment method, it’s a growth engine for businesses. By combining NPCI’s comprehensive real-time payments infrastructure and Mindgate’s enterprise-grade solutions, we have built our UPI NXT Stack. This platform will power the future of digital commerce in India by unlocking speed, choice, and scale for banks, merchants, and consumers,” said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU and Wibmo.

For product managers and engineers, the appeal lies in the modularity of the stack. It offers fully customisable APIs and certified SDKs, creating a “plug and play” environment that allows businesses to choose only the components they need. This significantly reduces the engineering bandwidth typically wasted on over-engineering payment stacks from scratch.

Solving real-world merchant pain points The PayU-Mindgate partnership addresses specific technical barriers that have long hindered merchant growth, starting with scalability. The stack is built to process over 20,000 transactions per second (TPS) at its peak, a level of performance with little precedence in the market. This power is matched by reliability, as the dedicated acquiring switch supports a success rate of 99.87 per cent, ensuring that high-traffic periods do not lead to revenue loss or dropped carts.

Beyond core stability, using a native TPAP stack offers transformative benefits for merchant ROI. By hosting the UPI experience within their own app, merchants can significantly boost customer retention by eliminating the friction of “app-switching”. When a user doesn’t need to leave the merchant’s ecosystem while authorising a payment, the possibility of a drop-off goes down. Furthermore, this kind of a direct integration ensures faster transaction processing and allows merchants to unlock new revenue streams through hyper-personalised financial services, such as access to lending products or insurance offerings, which can be given at the point of sale.

Operational efficiency is another USP of the latest offering. The solution features zero-redirection payments and instant refunds, tackling the common customer service nightmare of delayed returns and working capital constraints. Furthermore, in a market where expensive tech stacks can hit the balance sheet hard at scale, TPAP NXT positions itself in a kind of sweet spot. It offers a time-tested product at a more affordable price point, allowing merchants to maintain healthy margins while scaling their UPI ambitions.

A strategic collaboration with Mindgate The strategic importance of the Mindgate investment cannot be overstated because Mindgate owns the UPI stack and its products are certified by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This means any merchant leveraging TPAP NXT is using a product already attested by the regulating authority, simplifying the path to compliance.

Beyond just UPI, the combination of PayU and Mindgate acts as a comprehensive growth partnership. While the TPAP stack handles P2P transfers and VPA creation, the broader PayU ecosystem provides essential services like subscription management, Autopay and loyalty engines to drive repeat purchases and increase customer retention. A unified SDK also grants access to cards, net banking, EMI, and BNPL, ensuring a holistic payment experience that simplifies the checkout process and accelerates conversion rates.

The next gen of digital commerce The roadmap for TPAP NXT is aligned closely with NPCI’s vision for the next generation of digital commerce. Merchants can already build upon features like UPI Reserve Pay, a “Single-Block Multi-Debit” feature where customers can block a set amount on an app and enjoy automatic debits for subsequent purchases.

Another innovation is UPI AutoPay Interoperability, which allows customers to set up mandates on one app and manage them on another. This provides flexibility for merchants to route transactions across multiple Payment Aggregators to optimise success rates. The future pipeline is equally ambitious, featuring native biometric authentication, Face ID, Tap n Pay, and payment delegation.

Future outlook The market response has been immediate, with three of the top 10 UPI players in India reportedly already utilising this technology. While large NBFCs and start-ups with strong tech backbones were the early adopters, there is a growing trend of existing UPI apps migrating to the PayU-Mindgate stack to utilise its modularity and cost-efficiency.

For any business, the decision to choose TPAP NXT rests on the pillars of scale, support and savings. By handling the regulatory challenges and providing a battle-tested tech stack, PayU is enabling Indian merchants to stop worrying about the ‘how’ of payments and start focusing on their business growth.