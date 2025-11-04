Subscribe

Relief Package Planned for Gujarat Farmers After Crop Losses from Unseasonal Rains

Gujarat begins crop damage surveys after unseasonal rains; Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel says a relief package will soon be announced to support affected farmers.

Published4 Nov 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Farmers in Gujarat assess damage to their standing crops after unexpected rains; a state relief package is expected soon from Gujrat Government.
The Gujarat government is set to unveil a relief package for farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rainfall over the past week. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on a social media post that the administration has launched an extensive survey to assess crop losses and determine the scale of support required.

“The ministers of the state have personally visited various affected areas to understand the condition of the farmers,” Patel wrote. “The administration has swiftly initiated the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard.”

According to early reports, several districts have witnessed damage to standing crops, particularly cotton, groundnut, and pulses. In some areas, heavy downpours were accompanied by gusty winds that flattened or waterlogged fields.

Officials said teams from the agriculture and revenue departments are working together to verify the extent of loss before the compensation framework is finalised. The Chief Minister added that the state government is treating farmers’ welfare as a top priority and will soon announce a comprehensive assistance plan to help them recover.

The relief initiative is expected to follow a pattern similar to earlier compensation programmes implemented during erratic monsoon seasons. Experts say unpredictable rainfall has increasingly disrupted harvest cycles in parts of Gujarat, putting pressure on farm incomes and local economies.

 
 
