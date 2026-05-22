Religious activities should not obstruct public roads: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said public roads should not be obstructed due to religious activities and emphasised the importance of maintaining smooth movement and public order in the state.

Referring to concerns over offering namaz on roads, Dhami said the government respects all religious beliefs while ensuring that law and order is maintained.

Char Dham Yatra season cited The Chief Minister said lakhs of pilgrims are currently arriving in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra and the government is focused on ensuring a peaceful and disciplined environment.

“Roads are for public movement,” Dhami said, adding that prayers should be offered at mosques, Eidgahs and designated places.

He said the government’s objective is to ensure convenience for both residents and visiting pilgrims during the busy travel season.

Public convenience and order top priorities Dhami said authorities have been instructed to act wherever public movement is disrupted or inconvenience is caused.