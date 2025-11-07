Religious leaders meet Uttarakhand CM to review Kumbh 2027 logistics, focus on infrastructure and tourism plans

A group of saints and spiritual leaders met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun and discussed preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh scheduled for 2027, alongside broader issues of cultural preservation and religious tourism. Participants conveyed good wishes for the state’s silver-jubilee year and said they would cooperate with the administration on event readiness.

According to those present, the interaction focused on areas that carry spending and operational implications for the state, transport connectivity, sanitation and waste management, security and crowd control, health and emergency services, ghat maintenance and beautification, and improvements at pilgrimage centres. Officials are expected to continue consultations with religious bodies as plans are refined.

Attendees described Kumbh as a large religious congregation with significant civic requirements. They said coordination among state departments, district administrations and religious institutions would be essential to manage visitor flows, temporary facilities and public communication. The group underlined the need for cleanliness standards, traffic plans, signage, and accommodation capacity around high-footfall zones.

Participants also discussed routine upkeep of heritage and temple sites, seasonal management at popular shrines, and measures to showcase traditional arts and customs in a manner aligned with site-specific rules. They said such steps could support religious tourism while maintaining conservation priorities.

For the economy, event-linked works typically translate into time-bound capital expenditure on civic assets and services, followed by operating costs during the congregation. While no figures were discussed at the meeting, the areas cited, roads and bridges leading to pilgrimage routes, water and sewage systems, solid-waste handling, health posts, lighting, CCTV, and temporary housing—suggest a mix of permanent and temporary investments. Stakeholders present said early planning could help sequence projects, limit overruns and reduce service disruptions for local residents and businesses.

Religious leaders at the meeting included Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh president Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Akhada Parishad president Swami Ravindrapuri, Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth, spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, and writer-orator Dr Kumar Vishwas, among others.

