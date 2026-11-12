ReNew commits ₹29,500 cr for pumped storage, green ammonia projects in Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Nov 12 (PTI) Renewable energy company ReNew has made an in-principle commitment to invest ₹29,500 crore in two clean energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh and ReNew Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha on the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit here on Thursday.

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"ReNew has committed to investing ₹29,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh through two major projects - a 2 GW pumped storage facility and a green ammonia and e-fuel project," a press release said.

The proposed investments include ₹12,500 crore for a 2 GW pumped storage project and ₹17,000 crore for a green ammonia and e-fuel project.

Lokesh also congratulated ReNew on its ₹11,000 crore polysilicon and metallurgical-grade silicon project and invited the company to collaborate with the solar cell prototyping centre being established by IIT Tirupati and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

ReNew entered Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with a 24 MW wind farm at Kalyandurg. It currently operates 717 MW of wind power and 60 MW of solar capacity across 10 locations in the state, according to the release.

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The company's other investments in the state include a ₹22,000 crore hybrid power project at Guntakal, comprising 1.8 GW of solar capacity, 1 GW of wind power and 2 GWh of battery storage.

It is also developing a 1,000 MW green data centre at Makavaripalem in Anakapalli district with an investment of ₹85,200 crore, said the press release, adding that the project is expected to generate 1,880 jobs.

The State Investment Promotion Board approved it on August 12, 2026, while 433.30 acres were allotted to ReNew AP Green Data Center Pvt Ltd through a government order dated August 21, 2026.

Another project is a ₹4,200 crore ingot and wafer manufacturing facility with a capacity of 6.5 GW at Rambilli, for which the foundation stone was laid in August 2026.

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Lokesh said ReNew's expansion in the state reflected its confidence in Andhra Pradesh, which was working to strengthen its clean energy ecosystem across different segments, including renewable power, storage and manufacturing.

He said the state government would extend support to ensure the timely progress of investments, it added.

The 31st CII Partnership Summit will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, bringing together delegates from nearly 58 countries to explore investment opportunities and global partnerships.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Andhra Pradesh government, the summit is expected to attract investments of up to ₹11 lakh crore and generate 2.5 lakh jobs.