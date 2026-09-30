Renew, rebuild, repeat: Inside the 7th FFFP Conference 2026

“Volatility is where we make money. I don’t think we make money when the markets are really linear.” This one line, from Axis AMC’s MD & CEO B Gopkumar, captured the mood of the 7th Financial Freedom Fraternity Professional (FFFP) Conference, held in Mumbai from September 25-27. In a year that came with tariff shocks, a war in West Asia and record-high US interest rates, the room full of mutual fund distributors (MFDs) wasn’t looking for certainty. It was looking for a way to keep growing through the noise. And, that is also what gave the event its theme: “Renew”.

Five elements and one idea Welcoming the gathering, Kanak Jain, Founder of SSL Academy and the force behind FFFP, laid out the thinking behind this year’s theme. He compared the five elements of nature to the five elements of growth that the conference built its sessions around and said: “ Space is like Sales, Air is like Marketing, Water is like AI mastery, Fire is like Branding and Earth is like Entrepreneurship.” It was a framework that ran through nearly every panel over the three days, from the opening keynote to closing awards.

The numbers behind the room were as striking as the theme. “FFFP 2026 brought together over 350 elite MFDs from 112 cities across India, a group collectively managing more than ₹2 lakh crore of Assets Under Management. For an industry that is still deepening its reach beyond India’s largest cities, that geographic spread was itself a statement,” Jain further said.

The conference also handed out its Achiever Awards, recognising distributors across AUM slabs, from the Gold category (above ₹100 crore) through Diamond, Platinum and Titanium, up to the Achiever tier for those managing more than ₹2,000 crore. A separate set of Fellow Awards honoured senior distributors for their long-term contribution to the industry, alongside investor-education and volatility-coach recognitions that have become an FFFP tradition.

Setting the tone for a growth story The conference started with a session built to set the scale of ambition for the two days that followed. Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group, Sanjay Dangi, Promoter of Authum Investment & Infrastructure, and Vikas Khemani, Founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management, sat down for a conversation on growth, capital and wealth creation, moderated by Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management.

View full Image View full Image Opening panel with Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management, Vikas Khemani, Founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management, Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group, and Sanjay Dangi, Promoter of Authum Investment & Infrastructure (L-R), shared their growth story.

The optimism from that opening session echoed later in the conference, when Somaiyaa made the case for why India’s mutual fund industry is nowhere close to running out of room to grow. “India is the least concentrated market in the world, the most diverse. And for producing alpha, the most important condition is heterogeneity,” he said, adding that India’s expanding universe of listed companies puts it in a fundamentally different position from the US, where the number of listed firms has halved even as market capitalisation multiplied.

The Gen Z opportunity If there was one cohort that dominated conversation across sessions, it was Gen Z. Speakers were unanimous that young investors are no longer a future opportunity but a present one, and the industry has been slow to meet them where they are.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC, pointed to the data: “70% plus new SIPs come from Gen Z and millennials... The sheer ambition that my money needs to work more for me is itself a very good thing.” He added that this generation is experimenting across asset classes, from equities to crypto, but that the curiosity itself is a positive signal not a red flag.

Somaiyaa made a related point about tone rather than numbers, arguing that the industry’s biggest failure with young clients is that it talks down to them instead of talking with them, and that being relatable starts with dropping the habit of preaching.

The panel went a step further, suggesting the industry’s own language is part of the problem: labels like ‘Gen Z’ are sometimes just a convenient way to avoid engaging with a generation that now has access to the same information as the professionals advising them. His advice to the room was to start accepting that shift over the next 12 months, especially as more distributors bring their own next generation into the business.

Ankur Thakore, Chief Business Officer at HSBC AMC, took a practical note. “Many a time, the lingo or the language used by the senior person in the office is probably not in line with what the younger generation would like to hear,” he said, adding that this shift in communication style has to be built into every MFD’s business plan, not treated as an afterthought.

AI: Adopt or get left behind

View full Image View full Image Image 1: Axis AMC’s B Gopkumar, HDFC’s AMC’s Navneet Munot and HSBC AMC’s Ankur Thakore (L-R); Image 2: Bank of India AMC’s Mohit Bhatia, The Wealth Company AMC’s Madhu Lunawat and Aashish P Somaiyaa (L-R); Image 3: 360 ONE AMC’s Raghav Iyengar

The other theme that ran through nearly every session was AI, and the message from the stage was consistent. AI adoption is not optional anymore, and clients are often already there first.

Delivering a keynote on renewing sales, marketing, branding and AI adoption, Raghav Iyengar, CEO of 360 ONE AMC, spoke about how these four elements can no longer be treated as separate workstreams for a distribution business, they now have to move together, with AI acting as the connective layer across all of them.

That same urgency showed up in the panel discussions. Munot returned to the idea of standardising the process while personalising the advice. He described AI as adding a layer of speed, insight and personalisation that simply wasn’t possible before and compared it to how Amazon makes every customer feel like the experience was built just for them, while quietly running on a standardised system underneath.

Mohit Bhatia, CEO of Bank of India AMC, described AI less as competition and more as a resource. “It’s a beautiful system where the output is dependent upon how well you query it,” he said, recalling a conversation with a tech entrepreneur who initially saw AI as a threat before realising it helped him become more competitive, “provided I treat it like another brain.”

Somaiyaa struck a note of caution on sequencing. Before any distributor or AMC gets excited about automation, he argued, they need their data house in order, since no automation is possible unless a distributor’s CRM, transaction platform and email systems are actually talking to each other. He walked through a real use case where flagging clients invested in underperforming funds and automatically recommending a switch, something that only works once the underlying data is properly linked up.

View full Image View full Image Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and CBO of Motilal Oswal AMC, Hemant Kumar, Chief Distribution and Digital Officer at Tata AMC, and Vaibhav Deshpande, Co-Head of Distribution Channel at LenDenClub (L-R).

That theme, of renewing sales and marketing specifically through AI, was picked up in a dedicated Chief Business Officers’ panel featuring Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and CBO of Motilal Oswal AMC, Hemant Kumar, Chief Distribution and Digital Officer at Tata AMC, and Vaibhav Deshpande, Co-Head of Distribution Channel at LenDenClub. The panel focused on what renewed marketing and sales strategy looks like for MFDs in an AI-driven distribution environment. This reinforced a point made earlier in the conference: that digital gave the industry roughly a threefold opportunity, and AI stands to deliver closer to ten times that largely by saving time on tasks that used to eat into a distributor’s day.

From founder to enterprise

A third theme that ran through nearly every business-building conversation at FFFP was the shift from a founder-led distribution practice to a scalable enterprise. Several speakers spoke about how this transition is what separates distributors who plateau from those who keep compounding, more than any single new technology.

Gopkumar was direct about what actually drives that scale. He argued that people and technology can both be bought or built, but processes cannot. A business, in his view, cannot go anywhere without clearly defined processes for how customers are engaged and serviced.

Bhatia framed the transition in terms of trust, arguing that at some point a founder’s personal trust has to evolve into a brand the whole organisation carries, since no founder can remain the single face of every client relationship indefinitely if the business is to scale.

Somaiyaa described what that looks like operationally, from CRM-driven client segmentation to recorded client conversations that can be reviewed for compliance and quality, arguing that a distributor with a few thousand clients simply cannot rely on personal memory. The goal is to build a system that runs without the founder doing literally everything.

This conversation carried into a session on succession planning led by Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC, who focused on how MFDs can plan for leadership transitions within their own businesses while building a brand equity that outlasts any single individual, including the founder. A related panel, “Then and Now in MFD Business,” brought together senior distributors including Anup Bhaiya, Gajendra Kothari, Janak Shah, Nikhil Naik and Vinod Jain to trace how the distribution business itself has changed over the decades, while a separate session on “Renewed Entrepreneur Strategies: People & Product” featured Ashish Goel, Ashish Modani, Gurmeet Chadha, Shyam Sunder and Ajay Laddha discussing the practical mechanics of building out a team and a product shelf.

Trust as the biggest asset Amidst all the talk of AI and automation, speakers kept circling back to that fact that none of it works without trust. Madhu Lunawat, Founder of The Wealth Company AMC, made the clearest case for why distributors need to start quantifying that trust rather than just talking about it. “The distributor alpha in India sums up to more than 5 to 8%. So all of us have to start talking about the kind of value addition we do in our clients’ lives, which we don’t talk about,” she said, referencing the concept of “Advisor Alpha” used globally to measure the value an advisor adds beyond pure investment returns.

An audience member built on this during the open Q&A, offering a formula of his own: trust equals warmth plus competence, in that order. Echoed throughout the conference, his point was that competence alone doesn’t win client loyalty. Distributors also have to be visibly present and communicative, especially when markets turn volatile.

Beyond the panels The conference’s third day, the FFFP FinExpo, widened the lens beyond retail distribution to alternatives, HNI and institutional wealth, with a keynote from Raghav Iyengar on opportunities in that segment and a dedicated session on AI and alternatives. Kanak Jain also ran an asset allocation game for attendees, a recurring feature of FFFP events designed to make portfolio-construction concepts tangible for distributors.

View full Image View full Image Image 1: Author and entrepreneurship writer Rashmi Bansal; Image 2: Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC.

Author and entrepreneurship writer Rashmi Bansal addressed the gathering on staying relevant as an entrepreneur, a theme that connected neatly with the conference’s Earth element and its broader message that renewal isn’t a one-time event but a habit.

The conference closed with some more recognition, just as it opened. MFDs from across the country were felicitated on stage for their AUM milestones, their contribution to investor education and their standing among peers as some of the most trusted voices in their cities. For a room that had spent three days debating AI, Gen Z and the future of distribution, the closing awards were a reminder that the fundamentals, trust, consistency and relationships, are still what the business is built on.