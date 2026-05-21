Reskilling Is Broken. Here Is How Indian Enterprises Can Fix It.

Walk into any boardroom conversation about talent today and one anxiety surfaces almost immediately: companies are spending heavily on reskilling, yet the skills gap keeps widening. It is an uncomfortable paradox — and one that sat at the centre of the 15th L&D Confex and Awards 2026, held at Hyatt Centric Hebbal, Bengaluru, where HR heads, learning strategists, and business leaders gathered to confront it head-on.

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The diagnosis is not flattering. Most corporate reskilling efforts are structurally misaligned — not for lack of intent or budget, but because training programmes are built around content delivery rather than business outcomes. Organisations design learning around what is convenient to teach, not what the workforce actually needs to do differently on the job.

The Certification Trap

For over a decade, the dominant logic in corporate learning has been straightforward: identify a skill gap, find a course, put employees through it, and mark the box as done. This worked when technology moved slowly and skills had long shelf lives. That era is over.

Cloud platforms, AI tools, and enterprise applications now evolve on quarterly release cycles. A Salesforce certification earned eighteen months ago may not reflect the platform an employee is actually using today. This is precisely why demand has surged for IT training for AWS, Microsoft, and Salesforce professionals that is built around applied, platform-specific competency rather than theoretical familiarity alone.

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Learning as a Retention Lever

The reskilling problem is compounded by how organisations frame it. Training is treated as an event — a two-day workshop, an annual certification push — rather than a continuous process woven into how work gets done. Progressive enterprises are now investing in corporate reskilling and workforce transformation programmes that combine technical training with change management and direct alignment to business strategy — because they have discovered that learning is one of the most powerful retention tools available, and compensation adjustments alone cannot substitute for it.

The data supports this instinct. Mid-career professionals today are more willing than at any point in the past decade to leave employers who offer limited development pathways. In a labour market shaped by rapid AI adoption, the message from the workforce is clear: grow me, or lose me.

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The Case for Training-Led Staffing

There is a parallel crisis unfolding on the hiring side. Enterprises running complex, multi-platform technology environments are finding that certified candidates still require months of ramp-up before contributing meaningfully. This has fuelled demand for IT staffing and talent solutions in Bangalore that integrate training and placement — deploying professionals who arrive not just certified, but contextually prepared for the specific platform, project, and team they are joining.

The broader implication is significant. India is positioned to be one of the world’s largest technology talent exporters — but only if the quality of that talent keeps pace with global demand. Enterprises that treat learning as a strategic function today will have a measurable workforce advantage within three years. Those that continue to treat it as a compliance activity will find themselves in a perpetual hiring scramble, constantly sourcing externally for skills they should be building internally.

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The reset is overdue. The tools exist. What is missing, in most organisations, is the will to design learning around outcomes rather than activities — and the partners capable of delivering it. India’s corporate learning market is at an inflection point. The question is which organisations will lead the shift, and which will spend the next decade catching up.

Manish Laddha is Co-Founder and Director of Litup Labs, a Bengaluru-based IT training and staffing firm specialising in cloud, AI, and enterprise application platforms including AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and IBM.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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