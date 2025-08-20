Rethinking hiring: AI as a partner in finding the right job and talent

Job seekers often experience a tense wait after submitting applications, hoping to be noticed by systems that may not fully understand or assess their potential. Recruiters, at the same time can be overwhelmed by the volume of resumes, tight deadlines, and the challenge of finding candidates who possess both the right skills and team fit. A recent survey by Indeed in India indicates that a significant challenge for employers is finding candidates with appropriate skills. At 76%, a majority of employers reported difficulty in sourcing qualified talent with the necessary expertise.

This gap can be attributed to the limitations of traditional hiring methods in a fast-paced world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a role here, as it is continually reshaping the future of work. AI can help bridge this gap by automating repetitive tasks, allowing recruiters to focus on real connections. It can also assist job seekers in finding suitable roles by filtering information and highlighting opportunities that align with their goals.

For businesses, finding suitable candidates involves a complex process that includes resume screening, interviews, and onboarding. Employers today often seek candidates who align with their company culture and team values, in addition to technical skills. Job seekers are also looking for more than just compensation; they often desire growth opportunities, flexibility, and a sense of purpose.

AI’s role in recruitment

Hiring processes are increasingly complex. Recruiters may experience information overload, often reviewing an overwhelming overload of resumes for a single position, which can lead to fatigue, delays, and the possibility of missing strong candidates. Industry reports suggest that an average corporate job opening can attract over 250 applications, with only a small number progressing to the interview stage. Meanwhile, job seekers can become frustrated by slow response times, lack of feedback, and the emotional impact of being ignored or “ghosted.” Many feel that the current systems may prioritise a select set of keywords over a candidate's full potential. Furthermore, 83% of Indian employers indicate a need for more effective hiring platforms to address the growing skills mismatch.

Switching careers can be a significant undertaking. Determining which roles align with one's skills, identifying industries open to new entrants, or assessing one's qualifications can be a personal and sometimes discouraging process. Recruiters are often under pressure to fill roles quickly, and may not have the time or tools to identify potential beyond what is immediately visible on a resume.

Tools like Indeed’s Smart Sourcing can help recruiters by filtering resumes and assisting in understanding what makes a candidate a good fit. It can use information from previous hires and aggregate data to make tailored recommendations to employers on candidates. It can generate quick, AI-powered candidate summaries and help tailor outreach messages. For employers, this could potentially save time and increase the likelihood of connecting with suitable individuals. With access to an active talent pool of nearly 30 crore workers globally, Smart Sourcing can help businesses find candidates efficiently.

Indeed is committed to simplifying the hiring process, not just for efficiency but to create a better experience for employers and job seekers alike. Our vision is to help people get jobs. That requires us to work on behalf of both participants in this two-sided conversation.

Human-AI partnership shaping tomorrow’s workforce

Technologies like machine learning and natural language processing are contributing to more personalised and equitable career paths. AI is evolving to help map career journeys based on individual strengths and trends. It can also expand access for people with disabilities and those in remote locations, with many already benefiting through Indeed’s tools in smaller towns.

However, recruitment remains a deeply human process. When used thoughtfully, AI can help uncover potential that might otherwise be overlooked. AI can enhance judgment, but does not replace it. Empathy, intuition, and meaningful conversation continue to be essential. By removing routine and rote work, we can get humans to focus on the things that humans can do best, applying judgment in an uncertain world.

This article has been written by Madhu Kurup, Vice President of Software Engineering, Indeed.