Retirement Planning is Shifting from Corpus Creation to Income Generation: What Should Investors Do?

Retirement planning today looks very different from what it did a few decades ago. Longer life expectancies, rising living costs, and changing financial needs mean that retirees may need their savings to support them for several decades. As a result, retirement planning is increasingly focused not only on building a retirement corpus, but also on ensuring that it can generate sustainable income throughout retirement.

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This has changed the way retirement planning is approached. Along with building savings, there is growing attention to ensuring that retirement assets can generate sustainable income, remain accessible for unexpected needs, and continue supporting financial goals over the long term.

How Retirement Planning is Undergoing a Major Shift Retirement planning is shifting from a simple "savings goal" to ensuring that retirement savings can support an individual's financial needs throughout their lifetime. Under this approach, the retirement corpus is no longer viewed as the end goal. Instead, it becomes a resource that needs to be managed carefully to meet regular expenses, unexpected costs, and changing financial requirements over time. This is one reason guaranteed income solutions are receiving greater attention in modern retirement planning.

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A Retirement Corpus is Not the Same as Retirement Income A large retirement corpus does not automatically translate into financial security during retirement. While accumulated savings represent an individual's net worth, retirees also need regular cash flows to meet ongoing expenses.

Retirement planning therefore involves more than building wealth. It requires balancing three important considerations: generating regular income, maintaining adequate liquidity for unexpected needs, and ensuring that a portion of assets continues to grow over time.

For example, an individual may have substantial assets invested in property or long-term investments, but may not have sufficient monthly cash flow to support regular expenses. This highlights the importance of planning not only for retirement corpus creation but also for retirement income generation.

Why Today's Retirement Corpus May Be Worth Less in the Future One of the biggest challenges in retirement planning is that a retirement corpus may not retain the same value over time. A retirement corpus that appears sufficient today may not offer the same purchasing power 15 or 20 years later, especially when inflation continues to increase the cost of living.

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Rising expenses across healthcare, housing, utilities and everyday essentials can gradually reduce the real value of retirement savings. Even moderate inflation, when compounded over several decades, can significantly increase the amount of money required to maintain the same lifestyle in retirement. This is why retirement planning needs to account for future costs and not just current expenses.

The New Retirement Challenge: How to Turn Savings into Sustainable Income The bigger challenge is converting savings into a reliable income stream that can support expenses throughout retirement.

To address this challenge, retirees often combine different income sources rather than relying on a single solution. Some commonly used approaches include:

Retirement pension plans , which can provide periodic payouts during retirement.

Annuity plans, which can offer a predictable stream of income for a specified period or even for life.

Fixed-income investments, such as government-backed schemes and deposits, which can help create stable cash flows.

Market-linked investments, which can provide long-term growth potential and help combat inflation. The idea is not simply to preserve savings but to structure them in a way that balances income stability, growth and liquidity. This can help retirees manage regular expenses while also preparing for unexpected financial needs.

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Start by Estimating the Retirement Income Gap One way to approach retirement-income planning is to estimate the gap between expected expenses and existing sources of income.

Investors may consider:

Essential monthly expenses

Existing pension income

Rental income

Other assured cash flows

Additional income required to cover spending needs For example, if a retiree requires ₹60,000 per month for essential expenses, receives ₹25,000 through pension income and ₹15,000 from rental income, there remains an income gap of ₹20,000 per month. This gap may be addressed through a combination of retirement pension plans, annuities, fixed-income investments or other retirement-income strategies.

This exercise can help investors assess how much predictable income may be required after retirement.

Which Income Sources Can Retirees Combine? Retirees often use a mix of income sources to meet different financial needs.

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Annuities : Can provide predictable income but may offer limited liquidity.

Retirement pension plans : Can help create a structured retirement income stream, although features differ across plans.

SCSS, fixed deposits and bonds : Can offer stability and periodic income but may face reinvestment risks.

Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) : Can provide flexibility, though withdrawals remain subject to market performance.

Equity and hybrid funds : Can help address long-term inflation but may experience short-term volatility.

Cash reserves : Can provide immediate liquidity for emergencies but generally generate lower returns. How Risks Can Disrupt Financial Security During Retirement Retirement can bring several financial challenges, many of which may affect the value of savings or increase the need for income over time. While some risks are expected, others can arise unexpectedly and place additional pressure on retirement finances.

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Some of the common risks that can affect financial security during retirement include:

Living longer than expected: A longer retirement means savings may need to last for several decades.

Inflation: Rising prices can reduce purchasing power and increase everyday living costs over time.

Market fluctuations: Changes in market performance can affect investment returns and the value of retirement savings.

Healthcare expenses: Medical costs can increase with age and may require significant financial resources.

Unexpected financial needs: Family responsibilities, emergencies, or other unforeseen expenses can lead to additional withdrawals from savings. These risks can make it more difficult for retirees to maintain their desired lifestyle over the long term. This is why many retirement strategies focus on balancing growth, protection and a reliable source of income.

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The Role of Retirement Pension Plans in Creating Regular Income Retirement pension plans play an important role in creating a structured source of income during retirement. They can help retirees meet a portion of their regular financial needs without relying entirely on withdrawals from their accumulated savings.

Having a predictable source of retirement income can become particularly important when managing day-to-day expenses during retirement. This can make it easier for retirees to plan their expenses and manage their income needs over the long term. As a result, pension plans are often considered an important component of a broader retirement income strategy.

Where Annuity Plans Fit into Modern Retirement Strategies? Annuity plans are one of the solutions that retirees may consider when looking to create guaranteed income during retirement. Depending on the plan chosen, some annuity plans can provide guaranteed income, helping individuals convert a portion of their retirement savings into a predictable stream of income.

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In modern retirement strategies, annuity plans are often used alongside retirement pension plans and other investments. Their role is to help cover essential expenses through a steady income source, while allowing other assets to remain focused on long-term growth and wealth preservation.

However, investors may also need to consider factors such as liquidity requirements, inflation risk, and overall retirement objectives before allocating a portion of their corpus to annuities.

Why Guaranteed Income Should Not Consume the Entire Corpus While guaranteed income can help create greater predictability during retirement, retirees may also need liquidity and flexibility to manage changing financial circumstances.

Retirement may involve unexpected healthcare expenses, emergency household costs or other financial requirements that require access to capital. In addition, inflation can reduce purchasing power over time, making growth-oriented investments an important consideration.

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For this reason, many retirement strategies seek to balance guaranteed income with liquid assets and investments that have the potential to support long-term wealth creation. This approach can help retirees address both income needs and future uncertainties.

Build a Diversified Retirement Income Framework While guaranteed income can support a portion of retirement expenses, many retirees combine it with liquid savings and growth-oriented investments to create a more balanced retirement-income strategy.

Some of the components that may be considered as part of such a framework include:

Retirement pension plans: Can help create a structured source of income through retirement-focused savings and payout options.

Annuity plans: Immediate annuities may suit individuals seeking income shortly after retirement, while deferred annuities may suit those planning income needs at a future date. Depending on the option chosen, they can help create predictable income streams during retirement.

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Fixed-income investments: Investments in plans such as Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), government securities, fixed deposits and bonds can help provide stability and regular cash flows.

Growth-oriented investments: Equity mutual funds, hybrid funds and other market-linked investments can help preserve purchasing power and address long-term inflation risks.

Emergency savings: Maintaining a separate contingency fund can help manage unexpected medical or financial expenses without disrupting retirement income plans.

Rather than relying entirely on one solution, many retirees combine guaranteed income sources with growth-oriented investments. This approach can help create a balance between income certainty, liquidity, and long-term wealth preservation.

A Three-Bucket Retirement-Income Approach Many retirement plans seek to balance income, liquidity, and long-term growth through different types of assets.

Essential income bucket: May include pensions, annuities and other predictable sources of income that help cover recurring living expenses. Emergency and liquidity bucket: May include savings accounts, emergency funds and short-term fixed-income investments that can be accessed when required. Growth bucket: May include equity or other growth-oriented investments that can help address inflation and support spending needs over a longer retirement period. This framework illustrates how guaranteed income can work alongside other assets as part of a diversified retirement plan.

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Conclusion As retirement planning continues to evolve, the focus is increasingly shifting from simply accumulating wealth to creating sustainable income. However, retirement security depends on more than income alone. Liquidity for unexpected expenses and growth assets that can help address inflation remain equally important considerations.

Guaranteed-income solutions such as retirement pension plans and annuity plans can help support a portion of retirement expenses and create a predictable income floor. However, they are most effective when evaluated as part of a broader retirement-income strategy that also considers flexibility, liquidity and long-term financial goals.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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