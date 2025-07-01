Revised one-time tax slabs set to make high-end vehicles costlier in Maharashtra

PTI
Published1 Jul 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Mumbai, Ju1 1 (PTI) High-end cars, CNG/LNG vehicles and goods carriers in Maharashtra are set to become more expensive from Tuesday due to the revised one-time tax structure of the state government, officials said.

The cap for one-time tax will now be 30 lakh, against the existing 20 lakh, which means cars with an ex-showroom price of more than 20 lakh will get costlier by at least 10 lakh, they said.

High-end diesel and petrol cars registered under an individual's name, with prices around 1.33 crore and 1.54 crore, respectively, will now attract more than 20 lakh in one-time tax, RTO officials said on Monday.

In Maharashtra, the one-time tax for petrol cars registered under an individual's name is 11 per cent for the vehicles priced below 10 lakh, 12 per cent for those costing between 10 lakh and 20 lakh, and 13 per cent for cars priced above 20 lakh, they said.

For diesel cars, the one-time tax is 13 per cent for those priced below 10 lakh, 14 per cent for the four-wheelers priced between 10 lakh and 20 lakh, and 15 per cent for those costing above 20 lakh.

If a vehicle is imported or registered under a company name, both petrol and diesel vehicles attract a flat one-time tax of 20 per cent, regardless of their price, the officials pointed out.

According to the RTO officials, cars running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) will also become slightly more expensive, with a 1 per cent hike in one-time tax across all the three price brackets.

Goods carriers such as pickup trucks, tempos with a gross vehicle weight of up to 7,500 kilograms, and construction vehicles like cranes, compressors and projectors will now be taxed at 7 per cent of their price.

A senior RTO official said these vehicles will now be taxed based on their price rather than their gross weight, which was the earlier basis.

For example, earlier a pickup vehicle costing around 10 lakh would attract a tax of about 20,000 based on weight, which under the revised structure will be around 70,000, he said.

According to the transport department's website, the earlier one-time tax ranged from 8,400 to 37,800 for goods vehicles with gross weights between 750 kg and 7,500 kg.

"Electric vehicles (EVs) will continue to enjoy tax exemptions. Although the state government had earlier proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs priced above 30 lakh, the proposal was later withdrawn," the official said.

