Revised one-time tax slabs set to make high-end vehicles costlier in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Ju1 1 (PTI) High-end cars, CNG/LNG vehicles and goods carriers in Maharashtra are set to become more expensive from Tuesday due to the revised one-time tax structure of the state government, officials said.

The cap for one-time tax will now be ₹30 lakh, against the existing ₹20 lakh, which means cars with an ex-showroom price of more than ₹20 lakh will get costlier by at least ₹10 lakh, they said.

High-end diesel and petrol cars registered under an individual's name, with prices around ₹1.33 crore and ₹1.54 crore, respectively, will now attract more than ₹20 lakh in one-time tax, RTO officials said on Monday.

In Maharashtra, the one-time tax for petrol cars registered under an individual's name is 11 per cent for the vehicles priced below ₹10 lakh, 12 per cent for those costing between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh, and 13 per cent for cars priced above ₹20 lakh, they said.

For diesel cars, the one-time tax is 13 per cent for those priced below ₹10 lakh, 14 per cent for the four-wheelers priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh, and 15 per cent for those costing above ₹20 lakh.

If a vehicle is imported or registered under a company name, both petrol and diesel vehicles attract a flat one-time tax of 20 per cent, regardless of their price, the officials pointed out.

According to the RTO officials, cars running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) will also become slightly more expensive, with a 1 per cent hike in one-time tax across all the three price brackets.

Goods carriers such as pickup trucks, tempos with a gross vehicle weight of up to 7,500 kilograms, and construction vehicles like cranes, compressors and projectors will now be taxed at 7 per cent of their price.

A senior RTO official said these vehicles will now be taxed based on their price rather than their gross weight, which was the earlier basis.

For example, earlier a pickup vehicle costing around ₹10 lakh would attract a tax of about ₹20,000 based on weight, which under the revised structure will be around ₹70,000, he said.

According to the transport department's website, the earlier one-time tax ranged from ₹8,400 to ₹37,800 for goods vehicles with gross weights between 750 kg and 7,500 kg.

