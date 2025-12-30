Rima Das among 11 filmmakers honoured by New York Women in Film and Television

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Rima Das received an Excellence in Directing award from the New York Women in Film and Television for her directorial "Village Rockstars 2".

New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) is one of the most respected nonprofit organisations in the US entertainment industry, dedicated to supporting, promoting, and celebrating women working across film, television, and digital media, according to a press release.

Das was among 11 international filmmakers who got honoured for their contribution to cinema.

The filmmaker said the recognition is "deeply meaningful". "Receiving this recognition from New York Women in Film and Television for 'Village Rockstars 2' is deeply meaningful to me. I see this not just as a personal honour, but as a reaffirmation that stories from India, told with honesty and lived experience, can travel across borders." she said in a statement.

"My cinematic journey and ambitions are expansive, and this support strengthens my belief in building a more inclusive global cinema," she added.

The film is a sequel to Das' multiple award-winning movie "Village Rockstar". It had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2024, where it bagged the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.