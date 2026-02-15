Rima Das' 'Not a Hero' premieres at Berlin International Film Festival

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) "Not a Hero", directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a warm reception from the audience.

The film was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section on Saturday at the 76th edition of the festival.

"'Not a Hero' trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn't simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I'm grateful it premiered in Generation, a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes...Walking the red carpet with the team made the moment even more special and deeply meaningful," Das said in a statement.

Set between the city and the countryside, "Not a Hero" follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das's 2022 movie "Tora's Husband", alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.