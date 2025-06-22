Rishabh Pant’s innings was different from how he plays normally: Batting coach Kotak

Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday said Rishabh Pant’s stroke-filled 134 was different from his usual aggressive knocks, and admitted that India could not get the first-innings score they were looking for against England in the first Test.

Advertisement

Pant struck 12 fours and six sixes to make 134 off 178 balls to become the third centurion of India’s innings before the visitors collapsed on the second day from 430/3 to 471 all out.

England fought back to make 209 for three at stumps, riding on Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 100.

“Rishabh Pant is someone who makes his own plans. He decides (the way) and (then) he bats. This innings was a little different than you would see him normally but honestly that is all his plans,” Kotak told the media after the end of the day's play.

“The way he wanted to approach it and when he wanted to attack, he did (and just) because he plays aggressive (cricket) does not mean he cannot play defensive,” Kotak said.

Advertisement

Kotak admitted his side suffered a batting collapse but wasn’t too flustered about it, with India sill leading by 262 runs.

“It was a bit of a collapse, I would say, because batsmen were also there. From 430 for three to 471 all out, batsmen also got out in it, isn’t it? So, it wasn’t only the last five; it was a bit of a collapse. We were expecting better than that, but it can happen,” he said.

Kotak said a busy calendar in the last few months did not give him a lot of time to work with skipper Shubman Gill, who he thought has worked on certain areas since the end of Australia tour.

“After Australia (tour) he has thought (about) certain things which he implemented,” Kotak said.

Advertisement

“Because after (the) Australia (tour) and England series (followed by) Champions Trophy and then we had IPL, I wouldn't say that I had a lot of time to do things (with Gill).”

“But obviously, he worked on certain things and as soon as I saw him in the nets, I did speak to him that ‘you made certain changes’ and he said yes. A lot of credit to him for analysing what he needs to do and I think he did it really well,” Kotak said.

Kotak dismissed complacency in India's approach given that they ended the first day’s play in a commanding position at 359 for three.

"I don't think I saw complacency. But I think after 350 for three, you expect to get a big score because that time you are sitting in a comfortable position. I don't think people were satisfied at all,” he said.

Advertisement

“It is just (how) they (England) bowled well and (there were also a) couple of soft dismissals.

“After losing the toss the way we batted it was very good because at Headingley, normally on Day One, a lot of wickets get taken by the bowling side and results also show the same so we batted well on the first day,” he added.

In the final minutes of the second day’s play, Jasprit Bumrah (3/48) overstepped on a delivery which he had Harry Brook caught at midwicket.

“Normally, it doesn't happen, but it was a bit unfortunate. But I think, as a group of support staff or as a team also, it is one of those things which happen,” he said.

Advertisement