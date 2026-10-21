Rishikesh set to host shoot for four-film The Beatles series in 2027

Rishikesh is expected to feature in an international film series on The Beatles, with a production team planning to shoot at the Chaurasi Kutia complex, widely known as the Beatles Ashram, in February 2027. The proposed filming is part of a four-film project on the British band's members and their musical careers.

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met an international film production delegation on Sunday to discuss the proposed shoot. The delegation said the project, titled CLOVER, is being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes and produced by Neal Street Productions for Sony Pictures Entertainment in association with Apple Corps.

The series, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will comprise four separate films, each centred on one of the band's members. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for April 2028, according to the delegation.

The proposed Rishikesh schedule is expected to involve more than 100 international crew members and around 150 Indian crew members, besides local technicians and support staff. On The Road India is coordinating production-related activities in India.

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The scale of the proposed crew indicates potential demand for local accommodation, transport, technical services and other logistical support. The production may also offer temporary work to local professionals, although the final employment and business impact will depend on the project's requirements and procurement arrangements.

State seeks to expand its film production base The proposed shoot comes as Uttarakhand seeks to attract more film projects through its Film Policy 2024. During the meeting, Dhami said the state was looking to draw domestic and international productions by facilitating filming and creating opportunities for local artists, technicians and young people.

Uttarakhand's varied landscapes and cultural locations have been among the factors cited by the state government in its efforts to position the region as a filming destination. International productions can generate spending during the shoot through accommodation, transport, equipment and other services. They may also provide visibility to filming locations when the finished content reaches audiences.

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However, the extent to which a production translates into sustained economic activity depends on factors such as the duration of the shoot, the share of services sourced locally and subsequent visitor interest. The proposed Beatles project is yet to be filmed, and its longer-term effect on tourism will become clearer after production and release.

The Beatles legacy puts Rishikesh in international spotlight The proposed location has a direct historical connection with the band. The Beatles visited Rishikesh in 1968 and stayed at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to study transcendental meditation. Their visit became a widely documented episode in the group's history and strengthened the town's association with yoga and spirituality.

The Chaurasi Kutia complex is now commonly referred to as the Beatles Ashram. Its association with the musicians has made it a point of interest for visitors drawn to the band's history, as well as Rishikesh's spiritual and cultural heritage.

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A film production at the site could bring renewed attention to the location among international audiences. Whether that attention leads to higher tourist arrivals or increased business for local operators will depend on the film's reach, the prominence given to Rishikesh and the conversion of audience interest into travel.

The delegation that met Dhami included British film producer Alexandra Derbyshire, a BAFTA nominee; Indian film producer Dilip Singh Rathore; and supervising location manager Emma Pill. The shoot is proposed for February 2027, subject to the production's final schedule and the arrangements required for filming at the site.