Rishikul in Uttarakhand to emerge as major centre for Ayurveda, yoga and Indian knowledge traditions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the proposed master plan for the comprehensive development of Shri Madan Mohan Malaviya Prachya Shodh Sansthan, Rishikul, Haridwar, at his official residence. A presentation was made before the chief minister on the proposed structure of the institution and its various activities.

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Dhami directed that Rishikul be developed as a prominent centre for Ayurveda, yoga and Indian knowledge traditions. He said Ayurveda, medical tourism, yoga, astrology and Vedic mathematics should receive special priority in the development plan.

Focus on traditional knowledge and modern facilities The chief minister said high-level academic, research and study facilities should be developed in these fields, enabling Rishikul to become an effective bridge between Indian knowledge traditions and modern research. He said Ayush, yoga and Sanskrit are among the distinctive identities of Uttarakhand and should be prominently reflected in the institution’s development.

Dhami directed that the campus architecture be based on eastern and traditional architectural styles. The external appearance and facades of buildings should reflect ancient architectural traditions, while the facilities and amenities available within the campus should be modern. He said a balanced combination of antiquity and modernity should create a distinctive identity for the campus.

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He said the core concept of the project should be visible in every aspect of its development. The campus should be designed to give visitors an experience of Indian culture, knowledge and spirituality and attract them spiritually, physically and emotionally.

The chief minister said Haridwar’s religious and spiritual importance because of the Ganga should remain central to the development concept. With large numbers of pilgrims and tourists visiting Haridwar from across the country and abroad, Rishikul should provide visitors an opportunity to learn about and experience the rich heritage of Indian knowledge traditions, Ayurveda, yoga and spirituality.

Two-year deadline for phased development Dhami instructed officials to make all project-related work time-bound. Clear phases and timelines should be fixed for different works and the entire development should be completed in a phased manner within two years. He also directed that regular reviews of the work be ensured.

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The presentation outlined a vision for developing Rishikul as an integrated centre bringing together yoga and meditation, high-level academic activities, Ayurveda and holistic health, Indian philosophy, Vedic and classical studies, art and culture, and research. The proposed master plan covers comprehensive development across academic, yoga and meditation, Ayurvedic medicine and wellness, and other related areas.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Dr R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Dhiraj Garbyal, Deepak Kumar, Yugal Kishore Pant and Ranjana Rajguru, Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority Vice-Chairperson Sonika, Additional Secretary Abhishek Ruhela and Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit through virtual mode.

The proposed development seeks to combine the state’s identity in Ayush, yoga and Sanskrit with modern academic and research facilities. The institution is expected to provide a dedicated environment for study and research while preserving the traditional character of its campus and reflecting Haridwar’s spiritual significance.

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