Riyan Parag to lead Royals in first 3 games, Samson to play as Impact Sub

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Rising star Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals in the first three IPL games, as regular captain Sanju Samson will be playing as a specialist batter cum Impact Substitute as he is yet to get clearance to keep wickets post finger surgery.

Samson suffered fracture on his finger by a Jofra Archer delivery during the T20I against England in Mumbai, following which he had to undergo a minor surgery.

While he has been cleared to bat, it is understood that medical and sports science teams at the BCCI Centre of Excellence want him to give his fingers some more rest before he starts keeping wickets.

Hence the 23-year-old Parag will have the distinction of being one of the youngest captains in IPL after Virat Kohli.

“Rajasthan Royals have announced that Riyan Parag will lead the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025,” RR said in a statement.

“The young all-rounder will take charge in the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home encounters against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30,” the franchise stated.

Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat till he gets cleared for wicket-keeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit.

The Royals management explained why the Assam cricketer got the nod ahead of young Yashasvi Jaiswal, an international batter of repute in their ranks.

"Rajasthan Royals’ decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise’s confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam’s domestic captain.