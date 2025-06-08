Rob Riggle, Jordana Brewster to star in 'The Pirate King'

Los Angeles, Jun 8 (PTI) Hollywood actors Rob Riggle and Jordana Brewster will feature in "The Pirate King".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is written and directed by Josh Plasse.

It is based on a story by Brev Moss inspired by the exploits and adventures of real-life pirate Captain Todd Willis.

Riggle will essay the role of a Marine veteran struggling with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and addiction, who discovers unforeseen redemption upon joining a group of pirate reenactors. Giving him a chance to fight for custody of his daughter and rebuild the life he thought was lost forever.

The 55-year-old actor, who has previously been a Marine officer, said he is honoured to be a part of the film.

"I have seen the hope and struggle that many veterans across the country experience in this script, and I’m honored to be part of this film to share their story," he said in a statement.

Brewster, 45, called it a "privilege" to join the project. "It is a privilege to be a part of this project. Josh wrote a beautiful screenplay with humor and heart which highlights the need to support our Veterans.," she said.

Plasse said, "'The Pirate King' is a love letter to Virginia Beach and the community I grew up in. As the son of a Navy SEAL, I’ve seen the cost of service up close, and this film captures the harsh reality of Veteran assimilation while also exploring the communal nature of pirate re-enacting.

"We promised ourselves we would only make this film if we felt it could truly honor and give back to the Veteran community. The moment Rob signed on, I knew we had something authentic that would accomplish this goal," he added.

