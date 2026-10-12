Robotic joint replacement surgery: Why insurance coverage matters and why it’s often missing

Every year, millions of Indians wake up to a day that begins with pain. For those living with arthritis, the simplest tasks; getting out of bed, climbing a flight of stairs, walking to the kitchen, can feel insurmountable. At first, the condition is managed. Painkillers, physiotherapy, lifestyle adjustments - patients adapt, wait, and hope.

But for many, these measures eventually stop working. Mobility narrows. Independence shrinks. When conservative treatment is no longer enough, joint replacement surgery becomes a necessity. The technology to perform it well exists. The question is whether every patient can actually access the best version of it.

A burden that is reshaping lives across India An estimated 60 million Indians live with the condition, and the number continues to grow. What begins as manageable discomfort progresses, for many, into chronic pain that disrupts sleep, limits the ability to work, and erodes independence. Beyond the physical toll, patients report withdrawal from social life, growing dependence on family members for basic tasks, and a quiet loss of confidence.

Yet despite this scale, fewer than 10% of patients who need joint replacement surgery undergo it. Most wait, managing with diminishing returns until surgery is unavoidable. By then, years of quality life have already been lost.

“Many patients come to us when they've already lost years to avoidable pain,” says Dr. A. V. Gurava Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals . “What strikes me most is how much of their lives they have quietly given up by the time they arrive; the walks they've stopped, the travel they've postponed, the life they’ve put on hold. What gives me hope is that the technology we have today means that with timely intervention, much of that can be reclaimed. The question is making sure every patient who needs that intervention can actually get it.”

What robotic surgery means for a patient The goal of joint replacement surgery is not simply to relieve pain; it is to restore the patient to a life they recognise. Robotic-arm assisted joint replacement is the technology that makes that possible. In markets such as the US and Australia, it has become the standard of care for a straightforward reason: it delivers better results.

What sets robotic surgery apart is the level of control and planning it gives the surgical team – personalized to a patient’s anatomy and unique joint characteristics. On the day of surgery, the system guides the procedure in real time while the surgery is performed by the surgeon.

Dr. HP Bhalodiya, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Saviour Hospital, Ahmedabad, explains why precision matters. “Robotic assistance allows us to plan for each patient's unique anatomy before we make a single incision. The margin for error drops significantly. For patients whose anatomy poses additional challenges, this technology offers a safer, faster, more accurate procedure. Patients leave hospital sooner, recover faster, and return to their daily lives. That consistency is meaningful for not just a patient, but their family, and for the healthcare system at large.”

The insurance gap: where the opportunity lies Orthopaedic robotic systems are now installed across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. The technology is here. The surgeons are trained. Yet for many patients, insurance coverage remains the barrier.

The challenge is often not whether joint replacement surgery is covered, but whether patients who choose robotic-assisted surgery receive the same reimbursement as those undergoing conventional surgery. In many instances, patients face robotic-specific sub-limits, partial reimbursement, or outright denial, despite undergoing the same medically indicated procedure. The ask is reasonable: patients should not receive lower reimbursement simply because robotic technology was used. What patients deserve is straightforward: full reimbursement for robotic assisted joint replacement when clinically chosen, without creating barriers to the subsequent care.

The IRDAI took an important step in 2019 by directing insurers to include modern treatments, reflecting a genuine intent to move forward. The opportunity now lies in consistent implementation. The infrastructure is in place. The evidence is robust. What the moment calls for is alignment.

Healthcare financing increasingly recognises value over upfront procedural cost. If greater precision translates into fewer complications, shorter rehabilitation, reduced revision surgeries and earlier return to work, the relevant economic question is not the cost of the technology itself, but the overall value delivered across the patient's entire treatment journey.

The case for shared progress The argument for broader robotic surgery coverage is financial as much as it is clinical and it serves insurers as much as patients. Aman Gupta, Asia Representative of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD), sees a clear alignment of interests. “What we've observed in markets where robotic surgery is reimbursed on par with traditional surgery is a genuinely positive cycle: better outcomes reduce complications, fewer complications lower long-term claims, and that creates fiscal space for insurers to accommodate the upfront cost difference. Better patient care and financial sustainability are not competing goals, the evidence suggests they reinforce each other.”

Looking ahead India's arthritis burden will only grow. The technology to address it well is already here. What the coming years offer is an opportunity for insurers, regulators, and the medical community to align around a shared understanding. The only question that remains is how quickly the system around it can evolve to match.

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