Rockberg Beer Goes Global: Launches in UAE and Singapore to Show India’s Beverage Prowess

Beer lovers, please assemble, as Rockberg Beer, an Indian-born lager owned by the Adie Broswon Group, has stepped onto two of Asia’s most cosmopolitan stages, and you know what? The luxurious and stylish beer has debuted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore, two countries known for their modern architecture and tourist hubs. The “Make in India” beverages have been expanding their reach, and now this happens. The twin launches are not only seen as a distribution win but also serve as a blueprint for how Indian brands are delivering quality, craftsmanship, confidence, and storytelling beyond their home ground.

Indian Beverage Industry’s Rise India is currently known for having one of the fastest-growing beverage markets in the world. The country stands at a transformative stage where tradition meets innovation, and local capabilities meet global aspirations. India’s abundant natural resources and favourable geography contribute to making most of the beverages, highlighting India as a hub and one of the most exciting markets for multinational investment today. India’s beverage makers are also playing a significant role in the industry as they are moving from contract manufacturing and local dominance to brand-led exports. Rockberg Beer, which is bold by name and nature, represents India, seeing no border limitations with confidence and a reason to raise the glass.

Global Presence and Make in India Initiative With the growing presence in India, the Adie Broswon Group’s beer brand Rockberg is proudly debuting in foreign countries and is deeply aligned with the Make in India initiative (an initiative which promotes India as a global manufacturing destination). Rockberg’s debut has meanwhile set an example of how Indian products are proving their mettle on the international market. Rockberg Beer’s move is not just about exports but also about rewriting what “Make in India” means in global conversations.

The Vision and the Leadership Behind It

Rockberg Beer, which is shining in the beverages market, is an idea of Mr Bikramjeet Singh Chadda, the Executive Director of The Adie Broswon Group. His approach of ‘Go Glocal’ has reached a height, building a truly international presence without losing its originality. The company, meanwhile, has positioned itself around an ethos of progress and recent ratings disclosures across continents while maintaining an Indian core.

AVP Exports, Mr Vishal Joshi, has praised this effort and vision and played a significant role in shaping and executing the global roadmap. His ability to modify Rockberg’s identity for a range of consumers guarantees the company will remain consistent with its Indian core while seeking a global audience. When asked about the thought process behind launching Rockberg Beer in the UAE and Singapore, his explanation highlighted just how strategic and forward-thinking the entire expansion plan truly is.

Why the UAE and Singapore Debut? The choice of Singapore and the UAE as Rockberg Beer's launchpad was anything but coincidental. It was the result of careful strategy shaped by Vishal Joshi’s insights. Building on Rockberg’s strong success in India, these global launches were identified as natural next steps. As Vishal explains, both the UAE and Singapore represent cosmopolitan, luxury-driven markets where consumers expect premium quality and global standards. Positioning Rockberg in these destinations instantly elevated its branding, enhanced visibility, and opened doors to discerning audiences.

Dubai, with its standing as a global tourism hub and a city with a strong Indian diaspora, was identified as an ideal entry point that promised instant visibility. Partnering with African + Eastern, a leading distributor with presence across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, further strengthened the distribution network. The brand’s near stock-outs within weeks highlighted how well the move resonated with consumers.

Singapore, on the other hand, represented a different kind of opportunity. As one of Asia’s most cosmopolitan cities and a gateway to Southeast Asia, it serves as a trendsetter in lifestyle choices. Establishing Rockberg in this market not only reinforced its premium positioning but also demonstrated the brand’s ability to thrive in highly competitive, multicultural environments.

Amalgamation of Craft and Culture The legacy of The Adie Broswon Group carries with it both heritage and pride. Rockberg Beer, crafted with pale malts, select hops, and an extended cold-conditioning process, delivers a richer, crisper experience that seamlessly blends Indian authenticity with global ambition. This balance of artisanal craft and cultural provenance strikes the perfect chord with a new generation of consumers who are globally aware yet rooted in tradition.

Rockberg goes beyond just taste. It offers a well-rounded finish that keeps you coming back for more. It appeals equally to those celebrating with family and friends and to individuals embracing moments of personal celebration. Designed for those who seek both substance and style, Rockberg embodies craftsmanship infused with cultural resonance, making it more than just a beverage—it is an experience.

Rockberg Beer Expansion: A Long Way to Go The twin debut in Singapore and the UAE is just the beginning; Rockberg still has a long way to go. The expansion has already started with Mauritius and Seychelles, markets driven by tourism and hospitality. East Africa is already on the list, fueled by rising demand for accessible beverages.

Early traction in Australia adds further momentum, positioning Rockberg as a brand that is ready to shine globally. The brand offers luxury treatment to the beer lover who is seeking high quality, refreshing taste, premium presentation, and something that goes beyond the ordinary.

Rockberg’s Global Positioning Rockberg Beer is shaping perceptions with a clear ambition of establishing itself on the global stage with pride and a sense of luxury. It is focused on long-term recognition rather than short-term gains. The post-COVID era has further fueled this momentum, with Indian brands witnessing a surge in growth and consumer confidence. No longer viewed as compromises, they are increasingly embraced as strong global contenders, and Rockberg stands firmly at the forefront of this shift.

The management team has hinted that they will launch or collaborate with renowned cafes, international artists and luxury lifestyle brands to get more recognition and embed the brand within the country’s high-end cultural fabric.

The aim of Rockberg is to keep the brand dynamic and poised to make a lasting impression on the nightlife and social scene globally.

About The Adie Broswon Group The Adie Broswon Group stands as a pioneering name in India’s beverage industry, seamlessly blending heritage with innovation. With its expanding international footprint, the group remains dedicated to showcasing authentic Indian brands on the global stage, while upholding its legacy of quality, craftsmanship, and cultural resonance.

