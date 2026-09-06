RPG Life Sciences to deploy ₹500 cr in next 12 months to bolster manufacturing, API capabilities

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Drug firm RPG Life Sciences is planning to deploy ₹500 crore over the next 12 months to strengthen its manufacturing and API capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

In an interview with PTI, RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Ashok Nair said the company has embarked on a significant expansion phase, backed by a committed capital infusion of ₹700 crore.

"Currently, the acquisitions we have made are to the tune of ₹200 crore. We are evaluating opportunities that can strengthen our manufacturing footprint. We would like to deploy the ₹500 crore balance in the next 12 months. We are actively pursuing good assets," Nair said.

The company, which operates across domestic and international formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), has set a target of reaching ₹2,000 crore- 2,500 crore in revenue by 2030.

Nair noted that the company started FY27 on a strong footing, recording 16 per cent revenue growth and 18 per cent EBITDA growth in the first quarter.

The EBITDA margin also improved to 24.5 per cent from 24.1 per cent.

"Our domestic formulation business is around 70 per cent of our total, where we are growing at 16 to 17 per cent -- almost 1.5 times faster than the market. Going forward, we would like to see API have a big play," he said.

The Indian API market is valued at over ₹1 lakh crore and is growing at 8 per cent. It is the third-largest API producer in the world, with 500 APIs, the official claimed.

In the domestic market, RPG Life Sciences is focusing on super-speciality segments such as nephrology, rheumatology, cardiology, and urology. A key part of its strategy involves "textbook brands" -- products like Naprocin, Aldactone, and Norpace -- which are widely recognised in medical education.

"We have six textbook brands, which are like hidden gems for us. For example, Norpace is now growing at 54 per cent through diagnosis and awareness campaigns. We are looking at how to increase the life cycle of these brands with new line extensions," Nair added.

On the international front, RPG Life Sciences is present in over 60 countries, excluding the US. It is also making entries into West Africa and the Saudi region.

Commenting on the emerging GLP-1 (anti-obesity) market, Nair described it as a "revolution still in its early chapters".