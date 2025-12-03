RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company signs 6 strategic MoUs, marking debut at Cityscape Global 2025

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. or the company), the PIF-owned master developer and Foundation Partner of Cityscape Global 2025, announces the signing of six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with partners from Saudi, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the United States, advancing international investment and collaboration for its inaugural King Salman Gate project in the Holy City of Makkah.
These strategic agreements reflect RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co.’s commitment to bring together the global Muslim community in contributing to the future of Makkah’s development. By welcoming investment and collaboration from partners across diverse markets, the company aims to create inclusive destinations in Makkah that serve pilgrims, visitors, and businesses from around the world.
During Cityscape Global, held in Riyadh from 17–20 November 2025, RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. formalized the following MoUs:
The signing of these MoUs marks a milestone in the development of King Salman Gate, the company’s mixed-use development adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram. The project aims to contribute to urban living, hospitality and cultural preservation, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and strengthening Makkah’s position as a global destination.
RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co. welcomes ongoing collaboration with partners and investors from around the world as King Salman Gate enters its next phase of development.
RUA AlHaram AlMakki Website: www.ruaalharam.com
King Salman Gate Website: www.kingsalmangate.com
