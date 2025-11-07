RUGR Acquires Saraswat Infotech Private Limited to Build a Stronger Banking Ecosystem

RUGR has officially announced its acquisition of Saraswat Infotech Private Limited (SIPL), which is one of the leading banking technology providers in India. This acquisition brings together SIPL's trusted legacy in the BFSI industry with the AI-powered and cloud-based ecosystem of RUGR. This acquisition will allow banks to enhance their operations using scalable and compliant technologies.

This article covers the strategic importance of the acquisition, the integrated banking solutions, and the impact that the association will have on Bharat's financial future.

SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) at GFF 2025 At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, RUGR Udaan - a connected banking solution designed for merchant payouts and payroll processing - was launched by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The event also marked the first major joint appearance of RUGR and Saraswat Infotech Private Limited (SIPL) following the recent acquisition. Leaders from SIPL were present at the launch, witnessing the industry reception of RUGR Udaan.

RUGR Udaan reflects the strong synergy and shared vision of the RUGR × SIPL partnership in shaping the future of fintech innovation for Bharat.

RUGR-SIPL Product Suit The strategic collaboration with SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) significantly expanded the already broad product suite of RUGR in terms of integrating strong banking and financial solutions.

Core Banking Solutions The core banking infrastructure is the backbone of every financial institution. The amalgamation of SIPL's banking foundation with RUGR's AI-influenced platforms will assist banks in the migration from old to new ecosystems without interrupting ongoing operations

Particulars APPLICATION NAME PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Core Banking CBS 6.3 A centralized banking platform that automates and streamlines all branch operations. Treasury Manages and monitors non-SLR investments efficiently for optimal treasury performance. Cheque Clearing and Payment Infrastructure RUGR and SIPL are empowering institutions to process bulk transactions fast and accurately.

Cheque Clearing Solutions NACH Facilitates bulk electronic payments and automated recurring mandates like EMIs and SIPs. Positive Pay System Verifies cheques electronically against physical copies to prevent fraud, ensuring secure clearing. Digital Lending and Collection Systems The RUGR has partnered with SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) to offer predictive analytics and automated real-time tracking that simplify the lending and collection processes.

Lending and Collection Solutions LOS An end-to-end loan management system for the complete automation and streamlining of the loan lifecycle. LCS It efficiently tracks and manages loan disbursement, repayment, collection, and overdue accounts. Digital Channels and Payment Gateways The RUGR × SIPL partnership will create an integrated digital ecosystem that enables customers to interact with their banks 24'7 through mobile apps, web portals, or APIs.

Payment Solutions / Digital Channels / Card Solutions Payment Gateway A unified platform that allows businesses to accept payments via credit cards, UPI, and digital wallets. Mobile Banking Smartphone app for fund transfers, bill payments, and account management for customers. Enterprise and Compliance Solutions The RUGR × SIPL suite allows financial institutions to keep their operations transparent and, thus, ensures more intelligent automation over this process.

Enterprise Solutions AML Detects suspicious transactions and centralizes KYC records for regulatory compliance. E-KYC (Digital account opening) Paperless onboarding system for opening digital accounts with e-KYC and electronic documents. Integrated Digital Banking Suite Core Banking and Treasury Applications

Digital Payments (UPI, AePS, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, Micro ATM, and E-Com)

Loan Origination & Collection Systems

Digital Onboarding & e-KYC

Internet & Mobile Banking Platforms

Cloud + API-based Open Banking

Regulatory Reporting, Analytics & MIS This integrated suite allows banks, NBFCs, and Co-Operative Credit societies to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent banking services.

Payments and Settlement Infrastructure Banks, NBFCs, and businesses can use RUGR × SIPL’s unified payment solution to offer inclusive digital payment experiences.

Consumer and Institutional Benefits For Consumers, there will be 24/7 access to banking services via Mobile banking, Internet banking, API banking, and Web, Instant Onboarding using Digital KYC, an AI-Powered FRM, and all real-time payments through UPI, IMPS, AePS, NEFT, RTGS, E-Com, Micro ATM, and ATM. For banks, the use of AI insights for better decision-making, scalable infrastructure for growth compliance, speedier product launch, and online innovation will be the key benefits. Advancing the Fintech Frontier The strategic roadmap of RUGR × SIPL puts much emphasis on Innovation, Scalability & Inclusion.

Transforming India’s Regional Banking Landscape Enable banks to embrace next-generation digital solutions seamlessly, without the need for extensive infrastructure upgrades.

AI-Enhanced Data Analytics And Lending Capabilities Leveraging loan origination and data-driven risk assessment tools to enable efficient, accurate, and scalable lending processes.

Global Partnership initiatives Strategic partnerships with Infosys, TCS, and leading international fintech players are being leveraged to scale operations and build a robust, compliant financial infrastructure.

Digital-First Banking Platforms Cloud-native, API-enabled platforms powered by AI, delivering agile, secure, and intelligent banking solutions.

Building Bharat’s Fintech Momentum This acquisition positions India as a powerful global fintech innovator, blending AI and cloud capabilities to bring modernity to legacy banking systems. Through this collaboration, banks can ensure seamless operational continuity, while semi-urban consumers gain greater access to financial services - advancing true financial inclusion.

Founder’s Perspective K.V. Arangasamy, the Founder of RUGR, pointed out that,

"Digital banking does not replace legacy systems; it evolves them. The legacy of SIPL provides the foundation, and RUGR gives the wings. Together, we want to help all banks & financial institutions transform with confidence and sustainability. Creating greater institutional reach toward building a smarter and scalable financial ecosystem empowers the entire BFSI sector across Bharat.”

Strategic Outlook The strategic collaboration between RUGR and SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) at GFF 2025 marked a pivotal moment in India’s digital banking innovation. The event showcased the immense potential of this collaboration, attracting investors, top industry leaders, and innovators. The RUGR-SIPL collaboration not only empowers the financial institutions across India but also sets a new benchmark for scalability and trust in India’s fintech industry.

