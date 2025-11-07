RUGR Acquires Saraswat Infotech Private Limited to Build a Stronger Banking Ecosystem

RUGR has officially announced its acquisition of Saraswat Infotech Private Limited (SIPL), which is one of the leading banking technology providers in India. This acquisition brings together SIPL's trusted legacy in the BFSI industry with the AI-powered and cloud-based ecosystem of RUGR. This acquisition will allow banks to enhance their operations using scalable and compliant technologies.
This article covers the strategic importance of the acquisition, the integrated banking solutions, and the impact that the association will have on Bharat's financial future.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, RUGR Udaan - a connected banking solution designed for merchant payouts and payroll processing - was launched by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The event also marked the first major joint appearance of RUGR and Saraswat Infotech Private Limited (SIPL) following the recent acquisition. Leaders from SIPL were present at the launch, witnessing the industry reception of RUGR Udaan.
RUGR Udaan reflects the strong synergy and shared vision of the RUGR × SIPL partnership in shaping the future of fintech innovation for Bharat.
The strategic collaboration with SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) significantly expanded the already broad product suite of RUGR in terms of integrating strong banking and financial solutions.
The core banking infrastructure is the backbone of every financial institution. The amalgamation of SIPL's banking foundation with RUGR's AI-influenced platforms will assist banks in the migration from old to new ecosystems without interrupting ongoing operations
Particulars
APPLICATION NAME
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Core Banking
RUGR and SIPL are empowering institutions to process bulk transactions fast and accurately.
Cheque Clearing Solutions
The RUGR has partnered with SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) to offer predictive analytics and automated real-time tracking that simplify the lending and collection processes.
Lending and Collection Solutions
The RUGR × SIPL partnership will create an integrated digital ecosystem that enables customers to interact with their banks 24'7 through mobile apps, web portals, or APIs.
Payment Solutions / Digital Channels / Card Solutions
The RUGR × SIPL suite allows financial institutions to keep their operations transparent and, thus, ensures more intelligent automation over this process.
Enterprise Solutions
This integrated suite allows banks, NBFCs, and Co-Operative Credit societies to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent banking services.
Banks, NBFCs, and businesses can use RUGR × SIPL’s unified payment solution to offer inclusive digital payment experiences.
The strategic roadmap of RUGR × SIPL puts much emphasis on Innovation, Scalability & Inclusion.
Enable banks to embrace next-generation digital solutions seamlessly, without the need for extensive infrastructure upgrades.
Leveraging loan origination and data-driven risk assessment tools to enable efficient, accurate, and scalable lending processes.
Strategic partnerships with Infosys, TCS, and leading international fintech players are being leveraged to scale operations and build a robust, compliant financial infrastructure.
Cloud-native, API-enabled platforms powered by AI, delivering agile, secure, and intelligent banking solutions.
This acquisition positions India as a powerful global fintech innovator, blending AI and cloud capabilities to bring modernity to legacy banking systems. Through this collaboration, banks can ensure seamless operational continuity, while semi-urban consumers gain greater access to financial services - advancing true financial inclusion.
K.V. Arangasamy, the Founder of RUGR, pointed out that,
"Digital banking does not replace legacy systems; it evolves them. The legacy of SIPL provides the foundation, and RUGR gives the wings. Together, we want to help all banks & financial institutions transform with confidence and sustainability. Creating greater institutional reach toward building a smarter and scalable financial ecosystem empowers the entire BFSI sector across Bharat.”
The strategic collaboration between RUGR and SIPL (Saraswat Infotech Private Limited) at GFF 2025 marked a pivotal moment in India’s digital banking innovation. The event showcased the immense potential of this collaboration, attracting investors, top industry leaders, and innovators. The RUGR-SIPL collaboration not only empowers the financial institutions across India but also sets a new benchmark for scalability and trust in India’s fintech industry.
