Running Out of Fridge Space? What to Know About Side-by-Side Models in 2026

Summer is a demanding period for any refrigerator, and for large families, it can be challenging to keep up with storage needs. More people at home means more groceries, more leftovers, and a fridge that may run out of space. A side-by-side refrigerator is designed to handle all of this with ease. With capacities starting at 550 litres and full-length compartments for both fresh and frozen food, there is a dedicated place for everything. Smart inverter compressors from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier help keep cooling consistent and efficient, without driving up the electricity bill. For large households that cook often and stock up regularly, a side-by-side refrigerator can be a suitable upgrade depending on needs.

And the best part — upgrading does not require a large upfront payment. Customers can visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, select the preferred refrigerator, and get the loan approved online — even before stepping into a store. Customers can then visit a partner store to complete the purchase and split the cost into Easy EMIs. With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, buyers can choose a plan based on their monthly budget. If the selected model qualifies for zero down payment, the product can be taken home with payments starting the following month.

Side-by-side vs double door refrigerator: Which is better?

This is one of the most common questions buyers ask — and the answer depends on household size and kitchen space. A double door refrigerator works well for families of two to four, with capacities typically ranging from 250 to 400 litres. A side-by-side refrigerator may be suitable for larger families — offering 550 litres and above, full-length compartments, and more freezer space. If the kitchen has enough width to accommodate the larger footprint, a side-by-side refrigerator can be considered as an upgrade.

What to look for before buying a side-by-side refrigerator?

Before shortlisting a model, here are the key factors to consider:

Kitchen space: Side-by-side models are wider than standard units — confirm the kitchen has enough room before shortlisting a model.

Freezer needs: If the household stocks up on frozen food regularly, a side-by-side provides more freezer space than a double door.

Smart features: Look for multi-airflow technology for even cooling, door-in-door designs for quick access, and smart connectivity for remote temperature control.

Energy rating: A 3-star or higher BEE rating keeps electricity costs manageable — this can be important for a large appliance that runs around the clock. Top side-by-side refrigerators to consider in 2026

Here is a comparison of side-by-side refrigerators available in India, including models under Rs. 65,000, across brands, capacities, and star ratings:

Model Capacity Star Rating Price* EMI starting from* Godrej 564L Inverter Side-by-Side 564 L 3 Star Rs. 58,990 Rs. 3,277/month Haier 628L Inverter Side-by-Side 628 L 3 Star Rs. 61,990 Rs. 3,444/month Panasonic 584L Inverter Side-by-Side 584 L 3 Star Rs. 63,490 Rs. 3,527/month LG 650L Smart Inverter Side-by-Side 650 L 3 Star Rs. 74,490 Rs. 4,138/month Samsung 653L Inverter Side-by-Side 653 L 3 Star Rs. 82,990 Rs. 4,611/month

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on refrigerators

This summer, Bajaj Finserv is running a limited-time offer on select refrigerator purchases:

Offer Details Cashback Flat Rs. 1,500 on all in-store purchases

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a side-by-side refrigerator with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Upgrading to a side-by-side refrigerator does not necessarily mean a large one-time payment. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan allows buyers to split the cost into monthly instalments, making a refrigerator on EMI affordable. The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combines brand discounts and dealer offers — helping users evaluate overall pricing.

Here is how it works:

Select your refrigerator online: Browse models by capacity, star rating, and brand. Choose one that suits the kitchen and budget. Check your eligibility: Head to the Easy EMI Loan page, enter the mobile number and complete a KYC process. View your limit instantly: The approved loan amount is displayed once verified. Visit a partner store: Walk into the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative. Finalise your EMI plan: Pick a repayment tenure, complete minimal paperwork, and the purchase is confirmed on the spot. Whether evaluating a large capacity side-by-side refrigerator in India, a model under Rs. 65,000, or planning an upgrade ahead of summer— options can be explored on Bajaj Mall with EMI plans available through Bajaj Finserv.