Rupee at Record Low: What It Means for Your US Portfolio

When the rupee closed at a record ₹88.36 per dollar in early September 2025, it didn’t just make headlines on financial tickers. It seeped into living rooms, WhatsApp groups, and boardrooms alike. For businesses that rely on imports, the decline was painful, every shipment now costs more in rupee terms. But for investors with exposure to US stocks, bonds, or ETFs, the story looked very different. Suddenly, dollar-denominated assets weren’t just rising on Wall Street, they were gaining an extra layer of strength when measured in rupees.
This duality is why currency moves matter. They don’t just live in the world of traders and economists. They quietly sit in the background of your portfolio, deciding how much wealth you ultimately see when you check your account balance in rupees.
To understand what this means for your US portfolio, it helps to know what triggered this plunge. The rupee has been under pressure for months, but the slide past 88 had a cocktail of triggers:
The Reserve Bank of India did intervene around ₹88.30, using state-run banks to smooth volatility. But the central bank is unlikely to defend any single level forever. That means investors must prepare for a world where the rupee could weaken further or rebound suddenly.
Let’s make this more tangible. Suppose you invested ₹5 lakh in US markets when the exchange rate was ₹83 to a dollar. That gave you about $6,024 worth of assets.
This shows how the currency can act as both; a hidden multiplier, or a hidden eraser, of your dollar‐denominated returns.
It’s tempting to look at the recent slide and cheer. After all, your portfolio might look healthier in rupees even if the S&P 500 or Nasdaq barely moved. But currency gains are fragile.
First, the RBI has a history of stepping in when volatility feels excessive. Even if it doesn’t engineer a full reversal, it can cap runaway weakness. A modest recovery from ₹88.36 to ₹87 may not sound dramatic, but for investors with large US allocations, that difference translates into lakhs.
Second, global factors can turn quickly. A surprise cut by the US Federal Reserve could weaken the dollar, pulling the rupee up. A resolution of tariff disputes could calm trade worries and trigger capital inflows back into India.
Third, relying on currency weakness as an investment strategy is risky. The same rupee that magnifies gains today can wipe them out tomorrow. Savvy investors treat currency as a variable to monitor, not a crutch to lean on.
The rupee’s slide past ₹88 feels dramatic, but it’s also part of a longer story. Twenty years ago, in 2005, the rupee traded near ₹44 to the dollar. By 2013, it had plunged past ₹60 during the taper tantrum. In 2018, it broke ₹74 amid oil price shocks. In 2022, it crossed ₹82 on the back of soaring US interest rates.
Each milestone brought hand-wringing headlines. But for investors with US exposure, each also meant bigger rupee-denominated returns. A ₹1 lakh investment in US markets in 2005 that doubled in dollar terms would be worth far more than ₹2 lakh today, simply because each dollar now fetches double the rupees.
The lesson? Currency moves aren’t temporary noise. Over long horizons, they compound and meaningfully shape outcomes.
So, should you change your investment approach after this record low? Not necessarily. Instead, you need to sharpen how you interpret your returns.
Forecasting currency is notoriously tricky, but investors should keep an eye on a few signals.
In the near term, analysts expect the rupee to hover around 88, with risk of testing 89 if pressures persist. But as history shows, surprises are always lurking.
For Indian investors, the record low rupee is both a boon and a warning. It has supercharged your US returns in the short run, but it also underscores the importance of tracking currency as a central part of your strategy.
A weaker rupee is not free money. It is a variable—volatile, unpredictable, and powerful. The smart investor recognises it, monitors it, and adapts to it.
With platforms like Appreciate, you no longer have to guess. You can see in real time how the currency line is shaping your wealth and plan your moves with confidence.
In the end, your US portfolio’s true story isn’t just written in Nasdaq tickers or S&P charts. It’s also written in the quiet digits of the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Ignore that line, and you’re investing half-blind. Read it carefully, and you’re investing with both eyes open.
Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.
