Mumbai, The rupee saw heightened volatility and tumbled 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a selling trend in domestic equity markets.

Easing crude oil prices helped the local currency initially, but it soon came under pressure due to a firm American currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.47 and climbed up to 92.43 before trading at 92.85 against the greenback, down 23 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee sustained its ascending order for the fifth consecutive session to settle 70 paise higher at 92.62 against the US dollar. The unit reclaimed above the 93 level for the first time since April 10.

The local unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.71, lower by 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 92.38 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 408.30 points or 0.49 per cent to 83,511.41 in early trade, while Nifty fell 118.90 points or 0.46 per cent to 25,684.30.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹10,308.42 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

The latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed the country's forex reserves dropped USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion in the week ended November 13. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data released on Friday, output of key infrastructure industries rose 10.9 per cent in October, the fastest pace in the new series, driven by double-digit growth in coal, iron ore, electricity and cement production. Production expanded by 0.8 per cent in October last year and 8.2 per cent in September 2026.