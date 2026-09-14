Safai karamcharis call off Haryana strike after agreement on demands

Safai karamcharis in Haryana ended their strike after meeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, following an agreement on demands. Representatives of the Safai Karamchari Union had met Cabinet Ministers Vipul Goel and Krishan Kumar Bedi, where demands were discussed.

The government agreed to provide safai karamcharis a uniform allowance of Rs. 440 per month instead of a one-time allowance. Eligible employees have received payment relating to equal pay for equal work and arrears. Safai karamcharis on municipal rolls will receive LTC benefits as per instructions.

Advertisement

Medical and insurance benefits Directions have been issued for annual medical check-ups of safai karamcharis and sewermen, covering regular, municipal-roll and HKRNL employees. Health Department will conduct the check-ups at the expense of the urban local bodies.

Approval has been given to extend the cashless medical policy available to government employees to regular employees of urban local bodies, pensioners and dependents. A risk allowance of Rs. 2,000 per month, already ordered for municipal-roll safai karamcharis, will be extended to regular employees.

The government has agreed in principle to raise the Mukhyamantri Haryana Karamchari Durghatna Bima Yojana amount from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh in cases of death on duty involving municipal-roll safai workers, sewermen and Safai Daroga/Head Sewermen.

Municipal-roll safai karamcharis and sewermen opening savings accounts with SBI will receive Rs. 50 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability and Rs. 25 lakh for partial disability. Their inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–CHIRAYU was approved in principle. The annual premium of Rs. 9,203 per employee will be paid by respective urban local body.

Advertisement

Recruitment and service issues Approval was given for 20 days of medical leave annually and amendments to service rules enabling eligible safai karamcharis and sewermen to be promoted to clerical Group C posts. Monthly wages of municipal-roll sewermen will increase by Rs. 2,100. Outsourced workers will receive prescribed minimum wages, while eligible employees will get ESI and EPF benefits.

Once the government determines vacant posts, selection criteria for sewermen and safai karamcharis will be finalised within one month, followed by an advertisement within 15 days. A union representative will be included on the criteria committee.

Government agreed to revoke suspension of regular employees and take back terminated municipal-roll/HKRNL employees. Further action on withdrawal of cases will follow rules. Strike-period days will be adjusted through additional work. Job Security Act provisions regarding employment for a family member and gratuity after an employee’s death can be extended accordingly.

Advertisement