Sahi Scalper 2.0 Focuses on Reducing Execution Friction in Low-Latency Options Trading

Speed has always been a consideration in options trading. But in current market conditions, speed alone is not enough. Traders need clarity, precision, and an execution flow that reduces friction. This is what Sahi Scalper 2.0 is designed to address.

While the first version of Scalper focused on execution speed, Scalper 2.0 takes it further by reducing execution friction and introducing more efficient features. Recently released, this upgrade focuses on turning decisions into trades through low latency, cleaner flows, and intelligent design.

This article highlights what’s new in Scalper 2.0 and how it approaches execution-first options trading.

Where Most Options Trades Go Wrong In fast-moving F&O and stock markets, losses often stem from execution delays - lagging charts, multiple screen switches, disconnected views, or missing confirmations at critical moments.

Over time, these delays may compound into larger losses. Scalper 2.0 addresses these issues by bringing analysis, execution, and risk management into a single screen.

Sahi Scalper 2.0: Built for Speed Sahi trading app does not integrate third-party chart integrations. Instead, the platform uses its in-house trading charts built from the ground up - now loading 60% faster with advanced tech and performance upgrades. This is why charts can load up to 60% faster than before, supporting quicker trade execution.

View full Image Dual chart view - Call and Put.

For scalpers and intraday traders, this responsiveness supports quicker pattern recognition, accurate entry timings, and confidence to navigate the market during price swings.

Dual Chart View: Rebuilt Scalper 1.0 introduced the ability to view Index and Call or Put charts together, reducing the need to assess the market one leg at a time.

Scalper 2.0 builds on this foundation. Traders can now view Call and Put charts side by side on a single mobile screen, providing a simultaneous view of premium movement across both legs. Call-Call or Put- Put chart combinations are also supported on the same screen.

View full Image Custom trailing stop-loss in Scalper.

Sahi Pulse for Market Awareness Scalping continues even when traders switch apps or take calls. Markets keep moving, and positions remain open. Scalper 2.0 introduces Sahi Pulse to address this.

With picture-in-picture functionality, live P&L and candle movement remain visible while switching between apps. This helps traders maintain visibility, stay aware t, and react more quickly

A Trailing Stop-Loss That Adjusts With Price Movement A trailing stop-loss helps manage profits by moving with price changes when the market moves favourably. In Sahi, traders can define custom point intervals based on their orders.

For example, a trailing stop loss can update by 5 points for every 5-point move in LTP, helping manage profits while limiting downside risk.

1-Tap Exit From Charts Scalper 2.0 allows 1-tap Limit exits directly from charts. Traders can identify resistance levels, mark exits, and place Limit orders in a single tap. This supports more measured exits, helping reduce slippage during volatile moves and making outcomes more predictable.

View full Image 1-tap limit exits from the charts.

Flexible Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Execution Scalper 2.0 allows traders to choose how stop-loss and take-profit orders execute - Market for speed or Limit for precision.

Limit orders can be routed using Best Bid/Offer, LTP, or midpoint pricing, giving traders greater control over execution and potential slippage.

Super Alerts for Trade Monitoring Super Alerts in Scalper 2.0 track selected price levels and candle behaviours, notifying traders when their setup appears. This reduces the need to monitor every candle limiting response only to selective F&O and stock orders.

Customisable Data Points for Chart Reading Traders can customise candle colours, wicks, gridlines, crosshairs, and session breaks across multiple chart types. With custom charts, the F&O and stock trading can improve chart readability during trading.

Built-In AI Intelligence for Trade Analysis Scalper 2.0 integrates indicators directly into charts, including AI-identified key levels, OI profiles, and OI-based support and resistance.

These indicators provide additional reference points for assessing areas of risk and interest.

Funds Pill for Margin Visibility Scalper 2.0 introduces the Funds Pill, which displays real-time available margin within Scalper. This allows traders to track deployable capital - before entry, during the trade, and while planning the next move. This helps prevent overexposure and reduces forced exits caused by margin surprises.

Drawing and Position Tools Scalper 2.0 includes drawing tools and Long/Short position tools, allowing traders to define entries, stops, and targets visually before investing money.

Traders engaged in scalping, intraday trading, or active options management may find these features relevant.

The Bottomline Sahi’s Scalper 2.0 focuses on pairing low latency execution with intelligent design. Faster charts, dual charts view for call and put, built-in indicators, and streamlined execution are intended to support activeF&O and stock traders.

