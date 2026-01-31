Salman Khan responds to criticism over ‘Battle of Galwan’ appearance: 'This is a Colonel’s look'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Actor Salman Khan has brushed aside online criticism surrounding his look from the upcoming film "Battle of Galwan", saying that he is portraying the role of a Colonel and the appearance reflects the character's responsibility of motivating and leading his men.

A video shared by a fan account on X showed the actor attending the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) event in Surat on Friday evening.

In the clip, the 60-year-old was seen interacting with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif, who playfully asked him to recreate his pose from the movie's first teaser that was unveiled on Khan's birthday last month.

Khan struck the pose and then addressed the criticism with humour.

"Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waloon ko, apne jawanon ko kaise hausla dena hai (Now, some people might think this is a romantic look, but I'm playing a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, someone who understands how to motivate his team, his soldiers."," he said.

He then let out a roar and added, "Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi, iss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se (None of this really matters, this look doesn't matter at all. It has always been this way and it will continue to be so, with all your blessings)."

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame. It will be released in theatres on April 17.

After the first teaser was released, a section of social media users mocked Khan for his hairstyle, beard and overall look. Many said he appeared "too soft" or "romantic" for a film based on a real-life military clash and for a character who is an Army officer.

In the movie, Khan essays the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.

In an interview with PTI in July last year, Khan described "Battle of Galwan" as one of the most physically demanding films of his career.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," he said.

"For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," he added.