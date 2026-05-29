Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerators: There is ‘One for Everyone’

Imagine you are in the middle of an important board meeting or navigating a busy workday, only to realise you are not sure if your kitchen is stocked for an evening dinner that you are hosting post work. In the traditional Indian household, this uncertainty usually results in mismatched purchases or last-minute gaps. However, with the new Samsung Bespoke AI French Door Family Hub+, you now have an active digital assistant, not a passive fridge in your kitchen.

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By simply accessing the SmartThings app on your smartphone, the AI Vision Inside feature allows you to see inside your fridge in real-time, effectively allowing you to manage household inventory. This level of integration is no longer a futuristic concept but a practical tool for the modern Indian professional who is trying to multitask a busy work life with managing the home.

Samsung’s current strategy, ‘Bespoke AI Refrigerator – One for Everyone’, reflects this demand and promises to bring AI-driven energy savings and smart connectivity to every segment of the market, from flagship interactive hubs to efficient double-door models.

The Samsung Bespoke AI range is available in a variety of sizes, finishes and price points.

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Read on to know more about some of the best-sellers from Samsung’s Bespoke AI range.

Bespoke AI French Door Family Hub+ (809L) This model (RF71DB9950QD) is designed for families of more than four who view their home as a connected ecosystem. The 32-inch large screen serves as an interactive interface for grocery management and family communication. AI optimises cooling by learning the household’s usage patterns, such as peak opening times, ensuring consistent temperatures and better food preservation.

What makes this different from a regular refrigerator is the integration of the AI Family Hub+, which allows you to manage schedules, view the interior remotely and stay connected with family members, essentially functioning as a kitchen-based digital assistant.

Despite the large screen, it remains energy efficient because the AI Energy Mode adjusts compressor usage to reduce power consumption during low-usage periods, such as overnight or while the family is at work.

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Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator (650L) For the large family that prioritises sleek design and high-volume storage, this model (RF65DB90BD12) offers a premium Glass Finish without the interactive screen. It uses Triple Cooling technology to maintain three independent zones, ensuring that the humidity in the fridge does not spill over into the freezer. AI monitors the internal environment and adjusts cooling based on load and external temperature, maintaining the freshness of perishable foods for longer periods.

It is engineered to blend seamlessly with contemporary kitchen aesthetics, providing a built-in look suitable for modern modular kitchens. Another handy feature are the flexible shelves and compartments that allow you to adjust the internal architecture to fit large dishes or seasonal bulk purchases as needed.

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Bespoke AI SBS with Dispenser (633L) This Side-by-Side (SBS) model (RS78CG8543B1) features a built-in Ice & Water Dispenser, a feature that becomes a real asset during the Indian summer. The benefit of the built-in dispenser is that it provides instant access to chilled water and ice without having to open the doors, which significantly reduces the loss of cold air and lowers energy consumption. The system is designed to optimise internal volume while providing the convenience of external access, so it does not compromise storage space. AI in this specific model automates the cooling cycles and monitors the health of the filtration system, ensuring hygiene-focused features stay active with minimal manual intervention.

Bespoke AI SBS with Glass Finish (653L) This model (RS76CB81A333) targets the stylish product seeker, offering a slightly larger capacity than the dispenser model with a focus on a clean, glass-fronted aesthetic. The side-by-side design provides dedicated vertical sections for the fridge and freezer, allowing for better category-wise organisation than traditional top-mount freezer models.

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It is built to be summer-ready, with Twin Cooling Plus technology to ensure consistent cooling even with frequent door openings during high-heat months. Additionally, the Auto Open Door feature uses a touch sensor to ease the opening process, which is particularly useful when your hands are occupied with groceries or cookware, while SmartThings connectivity allows for remote monitoring via a smartphone.

Samsung's ‘Bespoke AI Refrigerator – One for Everyone’ promises to bring AI-driven energy savings and smart connectivity to every segment of the market.

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Bespoke AI Double Door (467L) This is the compact big capacity solution designed for a family of four that needs high volume but has specific space constraints in the kitchen. In this model (RT80H51C3BHL), for ₹74,090, the storage remains flexible due to adjustable shelves and Convertible 5-in-1 compartments, allowing you to prioritise fridge or freezer space based on immediate needs. The key difference for this model is that it offers the storage benefits of a much larger unit within a double-door footprint, making it a high-efficiency choice for urban apartments. It is equipped with AI-optimised cooling and reduces unnecessary power usage, ensuring that modern features are available even in more compact dimensions.

Bespoke AI Double Door (396L) A mid-range powerhouse for a family of three, this model (RT41HB6A4222) emphasises the mechanical longevity of the appliance through Digital Inverter Technology. This technology automatically adjusts the compressor speed based on cooling demand, which reduces energy consumption, ensures quieter operation and enhances long-term durability. It also includes Power Cool and Power Freeze modes, which act as rapid-response cooling for quickly chilling groceries or making ice in record time. To keep operational costs low, the AI Energy Mode monitors usage and adjusts compressor cycles to ensure the appliance is operating at peak efficiency during the peak of summer.

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Bespoke AI Double Door (330L) This model (RT34HG5A43B1) is a strong contender for those looking for the latest tech at a more accessible price point, balancing smart connectivity with traditional reliability. It is a value deal as it features Twin Cooling Plus technology, which ensures food stays moist and fresh longer by adjusting temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer independently. A major value-add is the SmartThings Home Care feature, which acts as a virtual technician and pre- notifies you if any issue is coming up or any part needs replacement. This proactive approach allows users to find solutions before a service call is even needed, all while enjoying full smart control via the SmartThings app.

Bespoke AI Double Door (256L) Ideally suited for a family of two, this 256L model (RT80H30U3K) proves that AI is not just for the high-end market. It features a multi-airflow system that ensures consistent temperature distribution even when the door is opened frequently during the hot Indian summer. The Smart Conversion feature allows the user to adapt the storage logic, making it highly versatile for small households. Despite its entry-level positioning in the smart range, it remains Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to benefit from AI Energy Mode and remote monitoring for better energy management.

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Bespoke AI Double Door (236L) The most accessible entry in the line-up, this model (RT80H28U2F) proves that Bespoke AI is truly for everyone. Designed for small families or individuals who want the benefits of a modern, connected appliance, it offers a convertible freezer and Smart Forward updates. These updates ensure the refrigerator stays modern with software enhancements and new features over its lifespan. The storage is easily personalised with adjustable shelves, allowing for a flexible setup that grows with the user’s needs. It is built to maintain consistent cooling in high temperatures, making it a reliable and smart investment for entry-level buyers.

Samsung’s current portfolio integrates smart technology with aesthetic design across every budget.

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Understanding the technology Let’s understand the core mechanical and digital drivers that differentiate these models from traditional appliances:

AI energy mode & SmartThings: This digital layer acts as an efficiency auditor. With the SmartThings app, the refrigerator monitors usage patterns in real-time. The AI Energy Mode then proactively adjusts the compressor speed to reduce power consumption during off-peak hours, lowering utility bills.

Digital Inverter Technology: Unlike standard compressors that operate on a binary on/off switch, this technology allows the compressor to run at multiple speeds based on the actual cooling demand. This results in significantly less mechanical wear, lower noise levels and higher energy efficiency over the appliance’s lifespan.

Twin Cooling Plus™ & Triple Cooling: These systems use independent evaporators for the fridge and freezer sections. By separating the airflow, the refrigerator prevents the mixing of odours and maintains the precise humidity levels required to keep perishable items fresh for twice as long as conventional cooling systems.

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5-in-1 Convertible Storage: This feature provides the ultimate in storage ROI. It allows users to switch between five different modes, like turning the freezer into a fridge for extra produce storage or switching sections off during vacations, thereby ensuring the appliance adapts to the changing requirements of the household.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.