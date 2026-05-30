Samsung celebrates 30 years in India; reinforces its renewed vision of #PoweringInnovationForIndia

Samsung came to India in 1995, post liberalisation, and has established itself as one of India’s largest consumer electronics brands known for its innovation and digitalisation. Today, as the company enters its fourth decade in the country, it is celebrating a parallel milestone. This year also marks the 5th year of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow in India, its flagship youth citizenship initiative.

Samsung has unveiled its renewed strategic vision, #PoweringInnovationForIndia, a framework introduced by JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia. The aim is to align corporate expansion with the nation’s digital, manufacturing and grass-roots educational aspirations. This vision recognises that long-term industrial leadership is powered not just by technology, but by engineering local talent. By building a structured innovation ecosystem into its core strategy, one of the country’s most loved consumer brands aims to foster the next generation of innovators, ensuring that India-led product development remains central to its global roadmap.

A three-decade growth footprint

The operational infrastructure supporting this vision for Samsung comprises two manufacturing plants in Chennai and Noida, alongside three R&D facilities located in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi. Complementing these is a dedicated design centre in the Delhi NCR region. This network enables the brand to offer an end-to-end artificial intelligence product ecosystem, linking smartphones, televisions and home appliances via unified digital platforms.

Interestingly, a significant portion of this technological output originates from local talent. The company stands as a major private-sector patent filer in the country, with more than 14,000 patents filed to date. Local teams spearhead advancements in language intelligence, next-generation networks, accessibility features and streaming technologies. Furthermore, specific consumer initiatives, such as localised design elements for mainstream smartphone series, are developed locally to match regional preferences.

Nurturing future innovators through STEM

A key component of this long-term strategy involves community development and corporate citizenship, which have reached over 1.5 million beneficiaries across the country. Programs like the Samsung Innovation Campus and Samsung DOST focus on equipping youth with skills aligned with Industry 4.0 requirements, including AI and the Internet of Things.

At the forefront of this educational push is Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. The national competition encourages young minds to apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts to address pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. By offering students across the country access to grants, mentorship, and incubation support, the program helps build a sustainable pipeline of future-ready innovators.

Expanding educational outreach across 100 cities

To mark its fifth year, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is executing an expanded ground campaign across the country. The outreach programme aims to broaden the geographical reach of design-led education, focusing heavily on non-metropolitan educational hubs. It will include:

100 design thinking workshops: The initiative will set up interactive learning sessions across 100 distinct cities to introduce structured problem-solving methodologies to student communities.

8 hours of training per session: Each localised workshop will provide eight hours of continuous instruction, focusing on empathy mapping, problem definition, ideation, and prototyping.

30,000 students on-ground (target): The direct, physical outreach phase is designed to engage 30,000 students across diverse institutional networks.

240K hours of training in the application phase: The total learning volume during the initial application phase will scale to 2,40,000 cumulative hours, combining classroom guidance with practical exercises. Building a connected future

The commercial infrastructure supporting these initiatives includes over 3,000 authorised service points, 12,000 service engineers, and dedicated experience spaces in major business centres like Mumbai and Gurugram. Furthermore, with initiatives like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, the brand is taking innovation to the grassroots democratising design-led education for all.

By integrating national manufacturing capabilities with grass-roots educational frameworks, the strategy aims to support India’s digital transformation goals, ensuring the next generation of innovators possesses the tools necessary to compete globally.