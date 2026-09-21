Samsung Galaxy Buds 2026: Features for everyday listening in India

Wireless earbuds are used across work calls, busy commutes, workouts, and downtime. Samsung Galaxy Buds are designed for these routines, offering features such as ANC, Galaxy AI, Auto Switch, immersive audio, water resistance, and controls across select models. Additional features are available when Galaxy Buds are paired with compatible Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other Galaxy devices. Quick pairing supports initial connection, while Auto Switch allows switching between compatible devices without repeatedly reconnecting. Depending on the model and connected device, Galaxy AI features and customisable controls can further adjust the listening experience, whether for managing calls, listening to music, or reducing distractions throughout the day.
Once the relevant features have been shortlisted, Bajaj Finance offers financing options for the purchase. Customers can choose from over 1 million products across 550+ brands, including Sony headphones, and spread the cost through Easy EMIs. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh, while the Easy EMI Loan covers higher-value purchases of up to Rs. 5 lakh. Both can be used at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, providing options for purchasing Galaxy Buds based on everyday listening needs.
Samsung Galaxy Buds combine audio features with functions available on compatible Galaxy devices. Here are three features available for everyday use:
The choice of Galaxy Buds depends on where and how they are used. Someone looking for everyday music and calls may not need the same features as a frequent traveller or someone who prioritises higher-quality audio.
|Use case
|Features to consider
|Samsung model to explore
|Everyday music and calls
|ANC, comfortable fit, Galaxy integration
|Galaxy Buds3 FE
|Commuting and regular calls
|ANC, call features, battery life
|Galaxy Buds3
|Music and frequent travel
|Advanced audio, adaptive noise control, 2-way speaker
|Galaxy Buds3 Pro
Several Samsung features go beyond basic music playback and vary depending on the smartphone and listening habits.
Samsung offers Galaxy Buds across different feature levels, allowing comparison of ANC, battery life, audio technology, durability, and price before choosing.
|Model
|Approx. price*
|Key features
|Suitable for
|Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE
|Rs. 6,999
|ANC, Galaxy AI features, IP54
|Everyday listening and calls
|Samsung Galaxy Buds3
|Rs. 12,899
|ANC, Galaxy ecosystem features, long battery life
|Commuting and everyday use
|Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
|Rs. 16,999
|2-way speaker, advanced audio features, adaptive noise control
|Music and frequent travel
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
The earbuds listed in this guide can be financed through Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options:
|Financing option
|Loan limit
|Tenure
|Best for
|Insta EMI Card
|Up to Rs. 3 lakh
|3 to 60 months
|Buying across categories over time
|Easy EMI Loan
|Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+
|3 to 60 months
|A single higher-value purchase
Buying Samsung Galaxy Buds with Bajaj Finance involves five steps. Customers can compare the models online, check the earbuds at a partner store, and then choose a suitable financing option.
Samsung Galaxy Buds include ANC, audio features, device connectivity, and Galaxy ecosystem functions across different models. The models can be compared based on the features that match different daily routines and Galaxy devices, while Easy EMIs at a Bajaj Finance partner store provide a financing option for the purchase.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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