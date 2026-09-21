Samsung Galaxy Buds 2026: Features for everyday listening in India

Wireless earbuds are used across work calls, busy commutes, workouts, and downtime. Samsung Galaxy Buds are designed for these routines, offering features such as ANC, Galaxy AI, Auto Switch, immersive audio, water resistance, and controls across select models. Additional features are available when Galaxy Buds are paired with compatible Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other Galaxy devices. Quick pairing supports initial connection, while Auto Switch allows switching between compatible devices without repeatedly reconnecting. Depending on the model and connected device, Galaxy AI features and customisable controls can further adjust the listening experience, whether for managing calls, listening to music, or reducing distractions throughout the day.

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Once the relevant features have been shortlisted, Bajaj Finance offers financing options for the purchase. Customers can choose from over 1 million products across 550+ brands, including Sony headphones, and spread the cost through Easy EMIs. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh, while the Easy EMI Loan covers higher-value purchases of up to Rs. 5 lakh. Both can be used at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, providing options for purchasing Galaxy Buds based on everyday listening needs.

Why are Samsung Galaxy Buds used for everyday listening? Samsung Galaxy Buds combine audio features with functions available on compatible Galaxy devices. Here are three features available for everyday use:

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Galaxy ecosystem integration: Compatible Galaxy Buds can pair quickly with Samsung Galaxy devices and support Auto Switch across compatible devices. This can be useful when switching between music on a phone, videos on a tablet, and calls during the day.

Noise control: Select ANC earbuds from Samsung offer Active Noise Cancellation to reduce surrounding sounds during commutes, work, or travel. Some models also provide ambient and adaptive listening features, depending on the earbuds and connected Galaxy device.

Everyday convenience: Features such as touch or gesture controls, wear detection, voice controls, and the Galaxy Wearable app allow users to manage music, calls, ANC, and supported earbud settings without repeatedly using the phone. Which Samsung Galaxy Buds are available for different listening needs? The choice of Galaxy Buds depends on where and how they are used. Someone looking for everyday music and calls may not need the same features as a frequent traveller or someone who prioritises higher-quality audio.

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Use case Features to consider Samsung model to explore Everyday music and calls ANC, comfortable fit, Galaxy integration Galaxy Buds3 FE Commuting and regular calls ANC, call features, battery life Galaxy Buds3 Music and frequent travel Advanced audio, adaptive noise control, 2-way speaker Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Which Samsung technologies are available across the models? Several Samsung features go beyond basic music playback and vary depending on the smartphone and listening habits.

Galaxy AI integration: Select Galaxy Buds can work with compatible Galaxy devices to support features such as Interpreter. Compatibility depends on the connected Galaxy device, software version, region, and supported languages.

2-way speaker on Galaxy Buds3 Pro: The Galaxy Buds3 Pro uses separate speaker components for different frequency ranges, giving the earbuds different audio reproduction capabilities compared with a conventional single-driver setup.

Water resistance: Water-resistance ratings vary across Galaxy Buds models. A higher IP rating provides additional water resistance for activities such as exercising, travelling during the monsoon, or spending time outdoors. Which Samsung Galaxy Buds are available in India in 2026? Samsung offers Galaxy Buds across different feature levels, allowing comparison of ANC, battery life, audio technology, durability, and price before choosing.

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Model Approx. price* Key features Suitable for Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Rs. 6,999 ANC, Galaxy AI features, IP54 Everyday listening and calls Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Rs. 12,899 ANC, Galaxy ecosystem features, long battery life Commuting and everyday use Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Rs. 16,999 2-way speaker, advanced audio features, adaptive noise control Music and frequent travel

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

What financing options are available for purchasing earbuds on EMI? The earbuds listed in this guide can be financed through Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Best for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+ 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How are Samsung Galaxy Buds purchased at a Bajaj Finance partner store? Buying Samsung Galaxy Buds with Bajaj Finance involves five steps. Customers can compare the models online, check the earbuds at a partner store, and then choose a suitable financing option.

Browse Bajaj Mall: Samsung Galaxy Buds can be compared by ANC, battery life, audio features, compatibility, and price before visiting a store. Find a partner store: Customers can locate a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store, such as Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales. Check the earbuds and compatibility: Customers can compare the fit, controls, and features, and confirm whether their Galaxy device supports the Samsung ecosystem or Galaxy AI functions they intend to use. Choose an EMI option: Customers can select the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check whether zero down payment is available on the selected model. Complete the purchase: Customers must complete the required verification and financing process at the store. Once approved, the purchase can be completed. Samsung Galaxy Buds include ANC, audio features, device connectivity, and Galaxy ecosystem functions across different models. The models can be compared based on the features that match different daily routines and Galaxy devices, while Easy EMIs at a Bajaj Finance partner store provide a financing option for the purchase.

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