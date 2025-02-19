Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What’s new and what stands out

The Indian economy is on a powerful upswing with a projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. This positions the country as a leading force in the global economy. Our business and finance community have a pivotal role to play in this growth and it is imperative that they have the right tools that can keep pace with their ambitions.

In today’s connected world, a high-performance smartphone is a necessity as it helps drive professional efficiency at the workplace as well as personal enrichment in the afterhours. A compelling choice for this cohort is the latest model in Samsung’s Galaxy S series – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This flagship device combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, a sleek and durable design, and a suite of top of the line features integrated within Samsung’s One UI 7 framework, positioning it as a strong choice for those seeking performance and functionality from their smartphones.

Advertisement

The smartphone allows you to get things done with utmost levels of ease. Simply press and hold the side button to access Google Gemini for instant assistance. It can set up a meeting on your calendar and send out notifications, run a quick search for an image or word on a presentation without having to get out of the app, or even solve complex math equations.

Read on to explore some of the key features that make the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a good choice for business and finance professionals.

Advertisement

Designed for extended use The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has an ergonomic grip, making it a good choice for those who like to stay connected on the go. At a weight of 218 grams and a reduced width of 8.2 mm, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is comfortable to hold for extended hours – whether you are reviewing a lengthy contract or analysing market trends or joining virtual meetings on the move. It sports a reduced size compared to its predecessors – Samsung has given this model a rounded look, which is a unique identity for its flagship S series smartphones.

Advertisement

The minimised bezels contribute to an impressive 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, maximising the immersive display experience of this smartphone, whether you are looking through a presentation or playing the latest episode of the web series you wish to catch up on the next flight you take. This compact design does not compromise on the specs, as it integrates a powerful camera system, a long-lasting battery, and the integrated S-Pen within the durable titanium frame.

Durability and data security Professionals use their phones to draft out crucial emails on the go, or to update excel sheets with sensitive financial data. In times when data is gold, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra knows how to keep your sensitive information secure. All of this data is secured within the Samsung Knox Vault, bolstered by post-quantum cryptography to safeguard against malware and future security threats. This means that all confidential client information, financial reports or strategic plans remain protected, which you can focus on your work with complete peace of mind. It also comes embedded with a Personal Data Engine for personalised AI features, which analyses on-device data to give you experiences that are customised for your personal preferences and usage patterns. On the outside, the smartphone is encased in a titanium frame and a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display glass, which come together to offer enhanced protection against physical damage. It also comes with a IP68 rating that ensures resistance to water and dust. What you get is a smartphone that can be your constant companion.

Advertisement

Documenting moments The 200 MP Wide-angle camera with 2X Optical Quality Zoom delivers sharp, detailed images, which will come in handy when you are trying to take high-resolution scans of important documents. An upgraded 50 MP Ultra Wide lens excels in macro photography and landscape shots. This is an upgrade from the 12 MP one lens in the previous generation. The 10 MP telephoto lens, combined with 3X optical zoom, brings distant subjects closer with unmatched clarity. The camera’s capabilities extend to low-light conditions, enabled by the 10-bit HDR recording function, ideal for documenting new product launches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The smartphone combines this hardware with AI-powered features to enhance photos and videos, offering vibrant colours, natural skin tones, and easy-to-use editing tools. For instance, use Audio Eraser to remove background noise from videos, or AI filters and editing tools to lend a creative touch to photos and videos. Imagine taking out all unwanted background noises from the recording of an important conference at the simple tap of this smartphone screen. Virtual Aperture, integrated with Expert RAW, offers DSLR-like depth- of-field control and Samsung’s iconic Nightography feature ensures clear, low-noise images even at times when lighting is not so good.

Advertisement

Powerful processing for multi-tasking

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed for those who use their smartphones for demanding tasks, whether it is multi-tasking between productivity apps or high-power gaming in the after-hours. It features a customised Galaxy processor–the most powerful one from Samsung so far – it has been built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This platform delivers significant improvements in CPU processing speed (37 per cent faster), graphics performance (32 per cent better), and AI processing (43 per cent faster). This extra power translates into seamless multitasking and effortless navigation for all your productivity needs. So, whether you are trying to create a heavy presentation or alternating between different files to get those numbers right in excel sheet you are making for the next board review, your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has you covered.

Advertisement

Some unwinding is important after a long, and hard day at work. A 40 per cent larger vapor chamber enhances cooling during intense gaming sessions, while a tailored Thermal Interface Material (TIM) further improves thermal efficiency. This model claims to have a 18 per cent lower frame drop rate during those intense gaming sessions, where every point matters.

Better visuals enhance the overall gaming experience further through ProScaler technology, which offers about 40 per cent better image quality.

Intelligent OS and User Interaction The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces Samsung’s AI-first platform, One UI 7, to the Galaxy S series. This interface provides personalised experiences, including a customisable summary of the day ahead through the Now Brief, that can show you your schedule for the day ahead, your energy levels, and much more. This feature is great for busy professionals who have packed days – you will never lose sight of anything critical, whether it is a review at work or an appointment at the fitness centre. One UI 7 enables seamless interaction across multiple applications. For instance, if you are looking for a venue for the next networking event you wish to host, just ask AI to research and share it in your work chat group with the relevant folks on the messaging app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AI adapts to user preferences, offering personalised recommendations and streamlining daily tasks. You can ask for the best route to work to ease out your commute, or a suggestion on the optimal wake up time for your routine to make your everyday more organised and efficient. Its built-in multi-modal AI agents understand natural language, images, and text, allowing for natural, effortless interactions with your smartphone. Simple voice commands trigger intelligent features. For instance, a simple command to your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra like ‘my eyes are tired’, can prompt it to activate the blue light filter. It also facilitates creative expression by generating illustrations, emojis, and stickers from simple prompts.

Advertisement

Pricing and offers

A fusion of power, style, and AI-driven intelligence.

Advertisement

The S25 series offers flexible pricing options, with the S25 Base available at ₹2,250 per month, the S25 Plus at ₹2,778 per month, and the S25 Ultra at ₹3,612 per month.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in four colour options – Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White Silver. Three more colours – the popular Titanium Jetblack, or Titanium Jadegreen and Titanium Pinkgold, can be purchased only on Samsung.com where these are exclusively available at special offers.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 are available in Navy, Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, and Mint. Additionally, the exclusive colours Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold can only be purchased on Samsung.com.

Visit the Samsung official website to know more.